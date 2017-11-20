Show Info. – 11/20/17

44th Annual Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour
Dec. 1-3
Benefits Sacred Heart Parish School

Tickets can be purchased until 11/30 at Sonlineh School, online, and at various retail locations like East Sac Hardware, Parkside Pharmacy, William Glen, Pottery World, etc. The weekend of the tour, tickets can be purchased at 1200 42nd Street. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 December 1. Visit http://www.sacredhearthometour.com for ticket and tour information.

Facebook @Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour
IG @Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour

Holiday Food Box Distribution
Stockton Emergency Food Bank
Today: 8am
7 W Scotts Ave.
Stockton
http://www.stocktonfoodbank.org/

Pet Family Planning
VCA Mueller Pet Medical Center and The Pet Inn
7625 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento
(916) 428-9202

VCA Mueller Pet Medical Center and The Pet Inn
https://vcahospitals.com/mueller

VCA Animal Hospital website
http://www.VCA.com

PERFECT MEMORIALS
http://www.perfectmemorials.com/dog-memorial-jewelry-c-1314.html

MUTTVILLE
http://www.muttville.org

Mermaid-Ification Photos
http://mermaidandmom.com

Cornish Christmas 50th Anniversary
Friday Nights Nov. 24-Dec. 22
6pm-9pm
Downtown Grass Valley
More Info Online or 530.272-8315

http://www.downtowngrassvalley.com
http://downtowngrassvalley.com/gvda-events/cornish-christmas/

Mod Pizza Spreading Modness
Tomorrow-Sunday Nov. 26
Restaurants Donate $1 For every mod-size pizza purchase
Benefits Generosity Feeds
https://spreadingmodness.com

Holiday Party Pilates
Form Pilates By Studio V
Grand Opening November 28th
221 Mchenry Ave.
Modesto
https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/mainclass

Santa’s Suggestions: Unique beauty products by Anese
https://www.anese.co/

Manly Minute: 5 Rules For Civil Conversation
http://www.artofmanliness.com/2017/11/14/12-rules-civil-conversation/

