World Toilet Day, Sac Zoo

Sunday, November 19 is World Toilet Day! Good Day loves celebrating these kooky holidays — so we are heading to the Sacramento Zoo.

Sacramento Zoo

3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA

916.808.5888

http://saczoo.org

Big Blue Barn Thrift Store

It’s baaaaack! Today the Yolo County Department of Community Services’ Division of Integrated Waste Management for the “Big Blue Recycling Barn” is hosting the thrift store event for all!! This store is designed to meet the strategic plan goals of the County in reducing waste and our carbon footprint.

Yolo County Central Landfill Thrift Store

44090 County Road 28H

Woodland

LAST DAY, Sunday, November 19th at 9am

https://www.facebook.com/events/1850800764936607/

Coffee with a Canine

Come meet the members of SSDK9 and their canine partners. Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association will be on hand selling the new 2018 SSDK9 Calendar and other gear! Dutch Bros will also be donating $1 of every drink sold throughout the day to SSDK9!!

Dutch Brother’s Coffee Auburn Blvd.

5289 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento

Sunday, November 19th (9am-1pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1518808748235227/

Wingding Opening

WonderLab this Sunday centers on the opening of Wingding, the Crocker’s new climbable Art Spot for kids. https://www.crockerart.org/event/1304/2017-11-19

Firefighter & Cat Calendar

No, they’re not climbing ladders to free the furry little critters from being stuck in trees. Crews in Stanislaus County are rescuing cats in a different kind of way! Through calendar sales! And you can soon meet the men at a calendar signing to benefit the Cat Network. Linda Mumma is checking it out!

Firefighters and Felines 2018 Calendar Signing

Saturday, November 25th

9am – 1pm

Caldron’s Pet Choice

3507 Tully Rd, Modesto

http://www.catnetworkofstanislaus.org

Modesto On Ice Opening Weekend

Get ready to skate your way into the holidays! Modesto on Ice opened – this weekend – for its third straight season! Linda Mumma is live at the downtown ice skating rink where the owners are now offering season passes!

Nov. 18 – Jan. 21st

http://www.modestoonice.com

Thanksgiving With Raley’s

The Thanksgiving Holiday is quickly upon us! Raley’s joins us in the Good Day studio to share ALL your Thanksgiving needs!

Raley’s Supermarkets

http://raleys.com

Holiday Hacks & Trends

Good Day Discount

http://balsamhill.com/good-day

Commit30

You don’t have to wait until the new year to get on track with your life goals! The Commit30 2018 Day Planner is designed to help you crush your goals and fulfill your dreams by focusing on 30 Day Challenges. You can do ANYTHING for 30 days! And before you know it those 30-day commitments add up to months and years of attainable goals!

http://www.commit30.com

@commit30

Lifestyle Expert, Libier Reynolds

We are officially into the fall season! Our favorite lifestyle gal, Libier Reynolds, joins us in the Good Day studio to share some tips!

http://Libier.com

libierreynolds@gmail.com

Put Me In The Story

How would you like to create a book where your child is the star? Put Me in the Story has books for all ages and all themes. We helped create Christmas books and want to show you how unique and specialized they are.

https://www.putmeinthestory.com/