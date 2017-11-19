Dishin’ With Tina: Tony’s Place
14157 Market Street
Walnut Grove
916.776.1317
IKEA West Sacramento
700 Ikea Ct, West Sacramento, CA
http://IKEA.com
World Toilet Day, Sac Zoo
Sunday, November 19 is World Toilet Day! Good Day loves celebrating these kooky holidays — so we are heading to the Sacramento Zoo.
Sacramento Zoo
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA
916.808.5888
http://saczoo.org
Big Blue Barn Thrift Store
It’s baaaaack! Today the Yolo County Department of Community Services’ Division of Integrated Waste Management for the “Big Blue Recycling Barn” is hosting the thrift store event for all!! This store is designed to meet the strategic plan goals of the County in reducing waste and our carbon footprint.
Yolo County Central Landfill Thrift Store
44090 County Road 28H
Woodland
LAST DAY, Sunday, November 19th at 9am
https://www.facebook.com/events/1850800764936607/
Coffee with a Canine
Come meet the members of SSDK9 and their canine partners. Sacramento Sheriff K9 Association will be on hand selling the new 2018 SSDK9 Calendar and other gear! Dutch Bros will also be donating $1 of every drink sold throughout the day to SSDK9!!
Dutch Brother’s Coffee Auburn Blvd.
5289 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento
Sunday, November 19th (9am-1pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1518808748235227/
Wingding Opening
WonderLab this Sunday centers on the opening of Wingding, the Crocker’s new climbable Art Spot for kids. https://www.crockerart.org/event/1304/2017-11-19
Women’s Golf State Champions
http://www.mjc.edu/athletics/wgolf/
Firefighter & Cat Calendar
No, they’re not climbing ladders to free the furry little critters from being stuck in trees. Crews in Stanislaus County are rescuing cats in a different kind of way! Through calendar sales! And you can soon meet the men at a calendar signing to benefit the Cat Network. Linda Mumma is checking it out!
Firefighters and Felines 2018 Calendar Signing
Saturday, November 25th
9am – 1pm
Caldron’s Pet Choice
3507 Tully Rd, Modesto
http://www.catnetworkofstanislaus.org
Modesto On Ice Opening Weekend
Get ready to skate your way into the holidays! Modesto on Ice opened – this weekend – for its third straight season! Linda Mumma is live at the downtown ice skating rink where the owners are now offering season passes!
Nov. 18 – Jan. 21st
http://www.modestoonice.com
Thanksgiving With Raley’s
The Thanksgiving Holiday is quickly upon us! Raley’s joins us in the Good Day studio to share ALL your Thanksgiving needs!
Raley’s Supermarkets
http://raleys.com
Holiday Hacks & Trends
Good Day Discount
http://balsamhill.com/good-day
Commit30
You don’t have to wait until the new year to get on track with your life goals! The Commit30 2018 Day Planner is designed to help you crush your goals and fulfill your dreams by focusing on 30 Day Challenges. You can do ANYTHING for 30 days! And before you know it those 30-day commitments add up to months and years of attainable goals!
http://www.commit30.com
@commit30
Lifestyle Expert, Libier Reynolds
We are officially into the fall season! Our favorite lifestyle gal, Libier Reynolds, joins us in the Good Day studio to share some tips!
http://Libier.com
libierreynolds@gmail.com
Put Me In The Story
How would you like to create a book where your child is the star? Put Me in the Story has books for all ages and all themes. We helped create Christmas books and want to show you how unique and specialized they are.
https://www.putmeinthestory.com/