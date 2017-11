SANTA PAULA (CBS) — Harrison Ford came to the rescue of a driver whose car went down an embankment in Ventura County, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Fire officials confirmed to CBS Los Angeles that Ford rendered aid to the driver, whose vehicle veered off State Route 126 in Santa Paula on Sunday morning.

The accident unfolded just after 12:10 p.m. near the Peck off-ramp.

No further information was available.