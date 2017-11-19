637-Pound Green Bean Casserole Sets Guinness Record

When Green Giant found out it would make its first appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, they wanted to celebrate in a big way, and what bigger way than breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of green bean casserole.

We want to first let you know that this is all for a great cause.

It will help feed 2,000 people through Citymeals on Wheels, a non-profit that delivers food to home-bound elderly.

Now let’s get down to how this was put together.

It has:

780 cans of green giant cut green beans

53 cans of mushroom soup

32 quarts of milk

65 pounds of French fried onions

The same recipe has been posted on the Green Giant website but it’s broken down to a slightly smaller portion for your family this holiday season — unless you have a really big family.