The Sacramento Harvest Festival

The event takes place in the Festival Pavilion Building of Cal Expo. Enter through Gate 12 off Ethan Way and can pull van up to the entrance of the building. Just have them give me a call at 650-245-2667 when they are pulling in and I will meet them.

Today 10am-6pm

Tomorrow 10am-5pm

Tickets range $4-$9, 12 & under free

Info. 925-392-7300

http://www.harvestfestival.com

Homeless Sleeping Bag Donation

It’s starting to get cold out and it can be a dangerous situation for our area homeless. Today a local group is asking for a donation of a sleeping bag, blanket or $20 cash.

A Walk For Warmth

Discover Park

Today

11-4 pm

Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Sacramento

The Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Sacramento features a 5K run/walk, 1-mile walk, Kids’ Superhero Dash for Dad, and virtual Snooze for Dudes program. Stick around for the family-friendly post-race celebration. Participants will receive tech shirts, free food, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer.

Inderkum High Scool

2500 New Market Drive, Sacramento, CA

Additional info:

Race Day Registration/Packet Pick-Up Opens 7am

Opening Ceremony 8am

Kids Superhero Dash for Dad 8:15am

5K Run/Walk 8:30am

1 Mile Walk 8:45am

Closing Remarks and Awards 9:45am

Learn more

Haven Dog Rescue, Adoption Event

Haven Dog Rescue is hosting an adoption event, just in time for holidays! Because what’s a better gift than finding a forever home for a rescue in need.

Haven Dog Rescue, Adoption Event

Johnson-Springview Park

5480 5th Street, Rocklin, California 95677

Saturday, November 18th (9:30am-11:30am)

https://www.facebook.com/events/124761781526263/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/HavenDogRescue/about/?ref=page_internal

Mountain Mandarin Festival

The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival celebrates 24 years with the new crop of delicious, Foothills-grown Mandarin oranges, a Mandarin Recipe cooking contest, professional chef demonstrations, food, crafts, a Peel & Eat contest, live music, and entertainment.

Mountain Mandarin Festival

1273 High Street, Auburn, California

@MandarinFestival

Saturday November 18th: 9am – 5pm

Admission $8, Seniors $5, Kids 12 and under FREE, Parking $6

Sunday November 19th: 10am – 4pm

Admission $8, Seniors $5, Kids 12 and under FREE, Parking $6

56th Annual Sylvia Besana Parade

The Downtown Roseville Partnership, the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Roseville would like to invite you to the 56th Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade! Bring your family and be part of Roseville’s longest running tradition!

56th Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade

Downtown Roseville

Booths Open 9am-2pm

Parade at 10:30am

http://sylviabesanaparade.org/

https://www.facebook.com/events/140021296624317/

15th Annual Santa Claus Toy Run

Renegade Classics and Thunder Valley Casino Resort are teaming up to host the 15th Annual Santa Claus Toy Run on Saturday, November 18 – a daylong charity event where motorcyclists gather to donate holiday toys for children in need.

Saturday, November 18th

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Kickoff Breakfast and Registration at Renegade Classics

10:30 a.m. – Escorted Ride Leaves to Thunder Valley Casino Resort

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Private Party at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

5 p.m. – Harley Davidson Drawing at Thunder Valley’s Promotion Stage

Causeway Classic

Sacramento State Hornets and UC Davis Aggies square off once again in the Causeway Classic! We are honoring this tradition by bringing in some former players — where they will talk about their time in the program, and face-off in a friendly, Good Day style, Causeway Classic (paper football).

Performance 22

912 5th St #300, Davis, CA

performance22.com

Sacramento State – Hornet Stadium

6000 J Street, (State University Drive South & Stadium Drive), Sacramento, CA 95819

Saturday, November 18th at 2pm

General $25

Seniors and Faculty $20

Children (Ages 3-17) $10

Students w/ OneCard Free

Easy Thanksgiving

We’ll learn how to make easy Thanksgiving day favorites with fun twists.

http://www.idofood.com/

Thanksgiving Day Pairings

Thanksgiving is less than one week away and whether you want something that pairs well with the bird, or something to make spending time with the in-laws easier to swallow, Paco from BevMo! has got you covered.

BevMo! Folsom

2595 Iron Point Rd

Folsom

Daddio

Daddio is a mobile website that people can use to easily find family-friendly activities near them. So one would open http://www.daddio.io and see events coming up near them as well as ongoing activities that you can bring your kids too- all searchable by kids interests, price, and location.

http://www.daddio.io

Holiday Meals With Dickey’s

Thanksgiving is just around the corner! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers Holiday Meats & Meal options, which has everything you need for a Holiday gathering. Make life easier and bring the great taste of Dickey’s now with pick-up and delivery!

http://www.dickeys.com

Jess Hilarious

Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore is a 25-year-old comedian and mother of one, who started off her comedy in skits. She surely captured the attention of thousands within weeks with her witty humor.

12401 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova

November 18th at 7:00pm & 9:45pm

http://www.tommytsrancho.com/jesshilarious

Boodle Boxes

The Boodle Box is a subscription box for young girls. First, choose their age and then choose how often you want them to receive it. They are for fashionistas in training and this morning we are unboxing two of them to see what’s inside.

The Boodle Box

Girls ages 6-11

Girls ages 12+

http://www.theboodlebox.com