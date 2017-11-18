The Sacramento Harvest Festival
The event takes place in the Festival Pavilion Building of Cal Expo. Enter through Gate 12 off Ethan Way and can pull van up to the entrance of the building. Just have them give me a call at 650-245-2667 when they are pulling in and I will meet them.
Today 10am-6pm
Tomorrow 10am-5pm
Tickets range $4-$9, 12 & under free
Info. 925-392-7300
http://www.harvestfestival.com
Homeless Sleeping Bag Donation
It’s starting to get cold out and it can be a dangerous situation for our area homeless. Today a local group is asking for a donation of a sleeping bag, blanket or $20 cash.
A Walk For Warmth
Discover Park
Today
11-4 pm
Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Sacramento
The Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Sacramento features a 5K run/walk, 1-mile walk, Kids’ Superhero Dash for Dad, and virtual Snooze for Dudes program. Stick around for the family-friendly post-race celebration. Participants will receive tech shirts, free food, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer.
Inderkum High Scool
2500 New Market Drive, Sacramento, CA
Additional info:
Race Day Registration/Packet Pick-Up Opens 7am
Opening Ceremony 8am
Kids Superhero Dash for Dad 8:15am
5K Run/Walk 8:30am
1 Mile Walk 8:45am
Closing Remarks and Awards 9:45am
Learn more
Haven Dog Rescue, Adoption Event
Haven Dog Rescue is hosting an adoption event, just in time for holidays! Because what’s a better gift than finding a forever home for a rescue in need.
Haven Dog Rescue, Adoption Event
Johnson-Springview Park
5480 5th Street, Rocklin, California 95677
Saturday, November 18th (9:30am-11:30am)
https://www.facebook.com/events/124761781526263/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/HavenDogRescue/about/?ref=page_internal
Mountain Mandarin Festival
The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival celebrates 24 years with the new crop of delicious, Foothills-grown Mandarin oranges, a Mandarin Recipe cooking contest, professional chef demonstrations, food, crafts, a Peel & Eat contest, live music, and entertainment.
Mountain Mandarin Festival
1273 High Street, Auburn, California
@MandarinFestival
Saturday November 18th: 9am – 5pm
Admission $8, Seniors $5, Kids 12 and under FREE, Parking $6
Sunday November 19th: 10am – 4pm
Admission $8, Seniors $5, Kids 12 and under FREE, Parking $6
56th Annual Sylvia Besana Parade
The Downtown Roseville Partnership, the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Roseville would like to invite you to the 56th Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade! Bring your family and be part of Roseville’s longest running tradition!
56th Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade
Downtown Roseville
Booths Open 9am-2pm
Parade at 10:30am
http://sylviabesanaparade.org/
https://www.facebook.com/events/140021296624317/
15th Annual Santa Claus Toy Run
Renegade Classics and Thunder Valley Casino Resort are teaming up to host the 15th Annual Santa Claus Toy Run on Saturday, November 18 – a daylong charity event where motorcyclists gather to donate holiday toys for children in need.
Saturday, November 18th
9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Kickoff Breakfast and Registration at Renegade Classics
10:30 a.m. – Escorted Ride Leaves to Thunder Valley Casino Resort
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Private Party at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
5 p.m. – Harley Davidson Drawing at Thunder Valley’s Promotion Stage
Causeway Classic
Sacramento State Hornets and UC Davis Aggies square off once again in the Causeway Classic! We are honoring this tradition by bringing in some former players — where they will talk about their time in the program, and face-off in a friendly, Good Day style, Causeway Classic (paper football).
Performance 22
912 5th St #300, Davis, CA
performance22.com
Sacramento State – Hornet Stadium
6000 J Street, (State University Drive South & Stadium Drive), Sacramento, CA 95819
Saturday, November 18th at 2pm
General $25
Seniors and Faculty $20
Children (Ages 3-17) $10
Students w/ OneCard Free
Easy Thanksgiving
We’ll learn how to make easy Thanksgiving day favorites with fun twists.
http://www.idofood.com/
Thanksgiving Day Pairings
Thanksgiving is less than one week away and whether you want something that pairs well with the bird, or something to make spending time with the in-laws easier to swallow, Paco from BevMo! has got you covered.
BevMo! Folsom
2595 Iron Point Rd
Folsom
Daddio
Daddio is a mobile website that people can use to easily find family-friendly activities near them. So one would open http://www.daddio.io and see events coming up near them as well as ongoing activities that you can bring your kids too- all searchable by kids interests, price, and location.
http://www.daddio.io
Holiday Meals With Dickey’s
Thanksgiving is just around the corner! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers Holiday Meats & Meal options, which has everything you need for a Holiday gathering. Make life easier and bring the great taste of Dickey’s now with pick-up and delivery!
http://www.dickeys.com
Jess Hilarious
Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore is a 25-year-old comedian and mother of one, who started off her comedy in skits. She surely captured the attention of thousands within weeks with her witty humor.
12401 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova
November 18th at 7:00pm & 9:45pm
http://www.tommytsrancho.com/jesshilarious
Boodle Boxes
The Boodle Box is a subscription box for young girls. First, choose their age and then choose how often you want them to receive it. They are for fashionistas in training and this morning we are unboxing two of them to see what’s inside.
The Boodle Box
Girls ages 6-11
Girls ages 12+
http://www.theboodlebox.com