Person Transported After Crash In Vineyard Area Of Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a crash in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County early Friday morning.

The scene is near Vineyard and Gerber Roads, southeast of Sacramento.

#MetroFire is o/s of a single vehicle accodebt at Vineyard Rd/Gerber Rd. Expect traffic in area and avoid if possible. @CHP_Valley o/s as well. pic.twitter.com/KCf06RZbcV — MetroFire Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 17, 2017

California Highway Patrol says a vehicle ran a stop sign and ended up in a ditch; a child was in the car at the time of the crash.

A CHP helicopter that happened to be in the area at the time landed at the scene and helped transport an injured party to Kaiser hospital.

One person has suffered major injuries in the crash.

Authorities say to expect traffic in the area for the time being.

More information to come.