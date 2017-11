ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The suspect who escaped from police custody in Roseville and sparked a manhunt, is back in police custody.

Officers say 32-year-old Stephan Makarov was the target of a search Friday in the area near Junction Boulevard, Washington Boulevard, and Foothills Boulevard. He is facing auto theft charges.

The suspect is in custody. More info to follow. https://t.co/lrGTZaHfBg — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) November 17, 2017

Around 3:50 p.m., the city of Roseville announced Makarov was back in police custody.

More to come on this developing story.