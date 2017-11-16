Show Info.- 11/16/17

Daily List: 3 Ways to Be More Grateful

Want to sleep better, help your heart and boost your immune system? Adopt a thankful mindset! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to be more grateful!

Snapskull

A local headware company is making it big and releasing a brand-new product just in time for the holidays!

Available online this week only! It’s also available at Get a Clue in Arden Fair Mall.

888-364-6622

http://www.snapskull.com

Gadgets to De-stress

It might be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many, it’s the most stressful. Good Day is here to help. We’ve scoured the planet looking for the coolest products to help take the stress out of just about everything!!!

The Limited Edition Coravin Wine Preservation Opener

$174.95 from 11/24-11/27

http://www.coravin.com and retailers nationwide.

Roomba 980

Create Your Own Perfume

A local man has his own perfume lab and invites you to create and blend up your own!

Luvandus

916.599.4755

http://www.luvandus.com

The WellBe

http://www.thewellbe.com

The De-Stress Family Feast

Are you finally coming to grips with the fact that you have to cook the Thanksgiving meal ONE week from TODAY? The pressure is great and the expectations are even greater! How do you get all the food cooked and ready at the same time? Is it OK to prepare foods beforehand? Chef Stazi Dulman, executive chef of Nugget Markets, can share all the tips, tricks and secrets of a professional chef to enable you to be the star of this holiday’s celebration.

https://www.nuggetmarket.com/

Sacramento SPCA

We’re meeting a cute, adoptable pet from Sacramento SPCA!

Adoptions: Wed.-Sun.: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

The Lique

This funky hip-hop/jazz band from Las Vegas is known for energetic concerts that move crowds mentally, physically, and emotionally. They have been featured on AFROPUNK and opened for Hiatus Kaiyote and George Clinton.

Doors open 6 PM. All Ages. $8 members/$14 non-members.

For More Info and To Reserve a Seat:

https://www.crockerart.org/event/1454/2017-11-16

Web: http://www.thelique.com

Social Media: @theliqueband

Hashtag: #thelique

Rock Auction

We like games! We’re putting the anchors to the test in a game of “rock, fossil or mineral”!

Harper Alumni Center at Sacramento State

Friday

6-8:45 p.m.

Sacramento State Geology Club

http://www.geologyclub.weebly.com

Southern Thanksgiving

The clock is ticking as turkey day is fast approaching! Don’t want to do the work this year? No problem! How does a southern BBQ sound? Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ is giving you more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving season with their Thanksgiving take-out feast or dine-in options!! Say what?! We’re firing up the kitchen and showing you all the fixings!

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Open on Thanksgiving!!

11am-8pm

6628 Lonetree Blvd, Rocklin

Reservations: (916) 780-7427

***For Catering: (916) 780-7427

http://www.Lucillesbbq.com

Author Dawn Dais

Our favorite local author is back to tell about her book, “Th sh-t no one tells you about pregnancy”.

Things to do before getting pregnant

1. Nap at 2pm on a Sunday

2. Decide to leave your house, then do 45 seconds later

3. Do absolutely nothing when you get home from work. nothing.

4. Use the restroom alone

5. You know that thing you have always wanted to do? Do it.

http://www.dawndais.com/

https://www.facebook.com/bydawndais

twitter: @bydawndais

Manly Minute: Fixing Your Own Car

You’re a capable weekend car mechanic. You’ve got basic tools and skills. You’ve mastered oil changes and tire rotations. But when a big repair comes along, it’s decision time. Take it on yourself, or call in a pro? That’s the choice I faced at the end of last summer, when my 1990 Mazda Miata suffered a crankshaft failure. Expecting a quick repair, I soon discovered the car needed a whole new engine, and I discovered this just after I’d disassembled it to the point that it couldn’t be put back together.

Instead of paying a mechanic to mend my Miata, I decided to try replacing the engine myself. I did it — eventually — though I made plenty of rookie mistakes on the way. Here’s what I learned.

Tackling your first big car repair

http://www.jiffylubeca.com