2 Men Posing As Cops Target Marijuana At Grass Valley Home

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (CBS13) – Two men posing as officers robbed a home in Grass Valley that was reportedly used as a commercial marijuana operation.

It happened on Saturday in the 13000 block of Brooks Road. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 to say “caretakers” at the home had been robbed at gunpoint by two men who identified themselves as “Nevada City’s drug task force.”

The suspects — one a black man, and the other a white man — were said to be armed, had on black clothing, tactical vests and police-style badges hanging around their necks. The victims were bound at the wrists and ankles and blindfolded.

The suspects stole a large amount of processed marijuana from the home, which authorities say was being used as a commercial marijuana cultivation and processing operation.

No arrests have been made. The investigation into this incident is continuing.