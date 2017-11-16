Deputies: Mail Theft Suspects Arrested After Calling 911 For Help Starting Car

LOOMIS (CBS13) – A trio of mail theft suspects were arrested in Loomis after calling 911 for help getting their car started.

The arrests happened on Wednesday. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects were parked along Wayland Road and couldn’t start their car. For some reason, they decided to call 911 for help.

Deputies who responded to the scene soon found a large pile of mail that did not belong to the suspects in the car.

In fact, deputies say the suspects were parked next to a pried-open mail box.

Deputies arrested the trio; 40-year-old Oakland resident Marvin Lyes, 37-year-old Jeromina Franklin and 37-year-old Mesha Cooper, both Sacramento residents.

“To say the least, they were not happy to be arrested since they called us for help in locating their keys,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

All three suspects were booked at South Placer Jail.