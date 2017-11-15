Escaped Mental Patient From Hawaii Arrested In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The search for a dangerous man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital is over.

A law enforcement agent told CBS13’s Carlos Correa on Wednesday that Randall Saito had been taken into custody.

Law enforcement agent says Randall Saito, described as “violent psychopath,” who walked away from Oahu state hospital is in custody. pic.twitter.com/GF684P7gsG — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) November 15, 2017

Authorities said Saito was getting into a taxi cab near Highway 99 and Waterloo Road late Wednesday morning when he was taken into custody.

He is now being taken to San Joaquin County Jail.

Saito, who was acquitted of a 1979 murder by reason of insanity, left a state hospital outside Honolulu on Sunday at 10 a.m., took a taxi to a chartered plane that took him to the island of Maui and then boarded another plane to San Jose, California, Honolulu police said.

Saito was seen in Stockton on Monday, authorities said, prompting an intensified search in the area.