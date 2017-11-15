Charles Manson Hospitalized For Second Time This Year

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cult leader and killer Charles Manson is reportedly in the hospital for the second time this year.

Manson was convicted in 1971 of ordering the 1969 murders of seven people in Los Angeles, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate. He’s been behind bars for 46 years.

“Those incidents that took place basically had nothing to do with me personally,” Manson said, in a 1975 interview with former CBS13 Anchor Stan Atkinson at San Quentin Prison.

“What you’re saying is you did not kill those people?” Atkinson asked Manson.

ALSO READ: Serial Killer Puente’s Former Home Becomes Classroom For Law Enforcement

“Oh no, absolutely not!” Manson replied. “I never have killed!”

Serving a life sentence, he spent time in Folsom State Prison. That’s when one of his followers, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, moved to Sacramento into a house at 1725 P Street in Midtown.

“That honestly blows my mind,” said Hunter Kepon. “But this house was built 1890, so there’s probably countless people who have lived here!”

In September 1975, Fromme attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford during his visit to Sacramento. She pulled out a gun in Capitol Park, but Secret Service agents wrestled her to the ground before she could pull the trigger.

“I had no idea about that assassination!” Kepon said.

But his housemate Ariadna Hernandez says a friend told her before she moved in who used to walk in her hallways.

“It was interesting; it was pretty cool, I thought,” Hernandez said. “I’m pretty sure most people who pass by don’t think anything of it. It’s just another Victorian house in the neighborhood.”

Fromme was released on parole in 2009 after serving 34 years behind bars. Manson has been up for parole 12 times, and each request has been denied.

Manson turned 83 on Sunday. His next parole hearing is scheduled for 2027. If he lives until then, he’ll be 92 years old.