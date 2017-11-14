Suspect With Knife Shot, Killed By Stockton Police

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect was shot and killed in Stockton after police say he confronted officers with a knife.

The incident happened in the 8700 block of Deer Creek Circle. Stockton Police say when they responded to a disturbance, a suspect confronted officers with a knife. He also reportedly tried to hit several people with a car.

Officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but he was said to be a 51-year-old man.

Police identified the two officers involved in the incident as Officer Miguel Morales and Officer Nicholas Fogal. Both have been placed on three day paid administrative leave, per standard procedure following officer-involved shootings.