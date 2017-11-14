Daily List: 3 Gift Ideas for the Health-Conscious Person on Your List

With the new year coming, many of us focus on our health and ways to improve it. If you have someone to shop for who’s always making comments along those lines, you’ll learn three gift ideas for the health-conscious person on your list!

Stockton Food Bank

The Stockton Food Bank put out a plea for turkeys to feed needy families this holiday season. They were down to 30 turkeys for the ENTIRE season.

Holiday Turkey Donation Drive

Benefitting Stockton Food Bank

Starting at 7:30am!!

Big Valley Ford

3282 Auto Center Circle, Stockton

Instapot Book

It’s all the rage – the instant pot!!! a local food blogger just released a new cookbook full of recipes to cook up in an instant!!

https://www.recipestonourishcom

Dog-Friendly Place: The Shack

Dog-friendly patios create a special last meal for animals that are near death. Get special meals just for your pup.

The Shack

5201 Folsom Blvd.

Sacramento

Free Flyfishing Faire

Saturday, December 2

10am – 2pm

Detert Park, Hwy. 49

Jackson

http://www.amadorflyfishers.org/

Dog-Friendly Places: Evan’s Kitchen

855 57th St.

Sacramento

Dog-Friendly Places: Bella Bru Cafe + Catering

4680 Natomas Blvd.

Sacramento

Man About The House

This morning, we’re learning how to make apple soup and granola.

http://www.facebook.com/ManAbouttheHouseSacramento

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons You’re Still Single

If you’re not thrilled about your dating prospects lately, it’s easy to blame everyone and everything else. You’re not meeting enough people. Or the people you’re meeting are liars, losers, and flakes. Or perhaps you’re disgusted with the state of modern dating. Or maybe it’s the Internet’s fault. The good news is that you might be playing a bigger role in your lack of success than you think. It’s good news because that means you can adjust your approach and get better results.

