Daily List: 3 Gift Ideas for the Health-Conscious Person on Your List
With the new year coming, many of us focus on our health and ways to improve it. If you have someone to shop for who’s always making comments along those lines, you’ll learn three gift ideas for the health-conscious person on your list!
Stockton Food Bank
The Stockton Food Bank put out a plea for turkeys to feed needy families this holiday season. They were down to 30 turkeys for the ENTIRE season.
Holiday Turkey Donation Drive
Benefitting Stockton Food Bank
Starting at 7:30am!!
Big Valley Ford
3282 Auto Center Circle, Stockton
http://www.stocktonfoodbank.org/
http://www.bigvalleyford.biz
Instapot Book
It’s all the rage – the instant pot!!! a local food blogger just released a new cookbook full of recipes to cook up in an instant!!
https://www.recipestonourishcom
Dog-Friendly Place: The Shack
Dog-friendly patios create a special last meal for animals that are near death. Get special meals just for your pup.
The Shack
5201 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento
Free Flyfishing Faire
Saturday, December 2
10am – 2pm
Detert Park, Hwy. 49
Jackson
http://www.amadorflyfishers.org/
Dog-Friendly Places: Evan’s Kitchen
855 57th St.
Sacramento
Dog-Friendly Places: Bella Bru Cafe + Catering
4680 Natomas Blvd.
Sacramento
Man About The House
This morning, we’re learning how to make apple soup and granola.
http://www.facebook.com/ManAbouttheHouseSacramento
Manly Minute: 5 Reasons You’re Still Single
If you’re not thrilled about your dating prospects lately, it’s easy to blame everyone and everything else. You’re not meeting enough people. Or the people you’re meeting are liars, losers, and flakes. Or perhaps you’re disgusted with the state of modern dating. Or maybe it’s the Internet’s fault. The good news is that you might be playing a bigger role in your lack of success than you think. It’s good news because that means you can adjust your approach and get better results.
