Man Shoots, Kills Self In Ruins Of Santa Rosa Home Burned In Wildfires

SANTA ROSA (AP) — Authorities say a 70-year-old man apparently shot and killed himself amid the remains of his home that burned in last month’s Northern California firestorms.

The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reports Monday that Greg Mlynarczyk was a well-known dentist in Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum says Mlynarczyk’s wife and an insurance adjuster found him dead Saturday at the house in the hard-hit Fountaingrove neighborhood.

His family and his office declined comment.

Mlynarczyk was a Nevada native who went to college at the University of Oregon and dental school at the University of Southern California.

He was a member of a group of horse riders called the Sonoma County Trailblazers. His website says he enjoyed the “camaraderie of this group on the trail ride or at the hog feed.”

