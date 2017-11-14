Pet-Friendly Patios In The Sacramento Area

Kinsey is visiting dog-friendly patios throughout the Sacramento area. If your favorite spot isn’t mentioned below, send her an e-mail! kschofield@kmaxtv.com
Steve’s Place Pizza
11711 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
(916) 961-1800
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery
230 Palladio Pkwy
Folsom, CA 95630
(916) 817-6700
Bravo! Market & Restaurant
203 Harding Blvd
Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 771-8488
Cafe Elletti
2240 Douglas Blvd # 130
Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 774-6704
Bella Bru Cafe & Catering
LUNA LOUNGE
5026 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 485-2883
Bella Bru Cafe & Catering
EL DORADO HILLS
3941 Park Drive
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
(916) 933-5454
Bella Bru Cafe & Catering
BELLA BRU NATOMAS
4680 Natomas Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95835
(916) 928-1770
Evan’s Kitchen
855 57th St.
Sacramento, CA 95819
(916) 452-3896
The Shack
5201 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95819
(916) 457-5997
Dos Coyotes
6450 Folsom Blvd. #110
Sacramento, CA 95819
(916) 452-5696
Dos Coyotes
8519 Bond Rd. #100
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 687-3790
Dos Coyotes
13385 Folsom Boulevard #100
Folsom, CA 95630
(916) 351-9750
Dos Coyotes
2191 Cowell Blvd
Davis, CA 95616
(530) 758-1400
Dos Coyotes
2030 Douglas Blvd #4
Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 772-0775
Dos Coyotes
1735 Arden Way #230
Sacramento, CA 95815
(916) 927-0377
Dos Coyotes
1411 W. Covell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95616
(530) 753-0922
Dos Coyotes
1975 Diamond Blvd Suite B-150
Concord, CA 94520
(925) 676-0400
Dos Coyotes
3191 Crow Canyon Place
San Ramon, CA 94583
(925) 242-1100
Mas Mexican Food
1563 Eureka Rd.
Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 773-3778
Nugget Market
771 Pleasant Grove Blvd
Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 746-7799
Ambrosia Cafe & Catering
1030 K St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 444-8129