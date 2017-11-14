Man Suspected Of DUI In Connection With Death Of Pedestrian In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man accused of hitting and killing a Stockton pedestrian while driving under the influence.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the victim was reportedly crossing El Dorado Street near Martinique Court when the suspect, 29-year-old Kenneth S. Grubb, was driving southbound and hit the woman with his vehicle, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the woman deceased.

Grubb told police he didn’t see her.

Police evaluated Grubb and say he was under the influence when he hit the victim. He was arrested and booked into jail early Tuesday morning. His bail has been set at $110,000.

His court date is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.