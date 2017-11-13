Weak Storm Moving Through, Stronger Storm Expected On Wednesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A weak storm system is moving through the region on Monday, and more wet weather is on the way.

National Weather Service forecasters say to expect light showers in the Sacramento Valley into early Tuesday. Rain totals are expected to be light, but some areas of the high country could see up an inch of precipitation.

Weak system moves through the area today. Heaviest amounts expected in the mountains and along the I-80 corridor later this afternoon – evening! #cawx pic.twitter.com/n26eYiANNv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 13, 2017

Snow is not expected to accumulate much, but the level could drop to the 4,000-6,000 foot level. Minimal travel impacts for mountain drivers are expected with this first storm.

Most of Tuesday is expected to be clear.

The next system, which is expected to be stronger, will move into Northern California on Wednesday. It’s expected to stick around until Thursday and bring widespread precipitation.