Daily List: 3 Things to Take With You to Your Next Doctor’s Visit

If you’re getting ready to see your doctor for that once-a-year visit, don’t blow this chance to get some great advice. On the Daily List this morning, see 3 things to take to your next doctor visit.

SwimLabs Swim School

SwimLabs’ unique training facilities are indoors, with small, warm-water pools specially designed with 360-degree video feedback technology that lets swimmers of all ages and abilities instantly view their own strokes, correct or enhance their form! We’re checking it out!

5009 Windplay Dr. Ste 3

El Dorado Hills

(916) 900-6550

eldoradohillsinfo@swimlabs.com

http://www.swimlabs.com/eldoradohills

https://www.facebook.com/SwimLabsElDoradoHills

Make the Most of Your Donations

The holidays put us in a giving mood, and that includes donating to charity. Last year, Americans gave a record $390 million! Local financial professional Jeff Bangerter from Bangerter Financial Services is here to discuss how to make the most of your holiday donation.

Holiday Donations

1. Choose Wisely

2. Find New Uses

3. Create a Paper Trail

4. Put in the Hours

http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Apps to Rule Thanksgiving!

Our resident Nerd on Call, Ryan Eldridge, swears that there’s an app for everything — and Thanksgiving is no exception. From food shopping to cooking the perfect bird, there’s an app for that.

Instacart food delivery

https://www.instacart.com/

Delectable Wine App

https://delectable.com/

Butterball Cookbook Plus http://icookbook.com/ https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/butterball-cookbook-plus-turkey-recipes-plus-cooking/id549904778?mt=8

Bliss for Android or Chrome

http://bliss31.com/

Thankful for – Gratitude Diary $1.99 iOS

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/thankful-for-gratitude-diary/id994958001?mt=8

Holiday Tech Etiquette

Author (Book: Don’t Burp in the Boardroom) and Expert Rosalinda Randall is back to discuss the holidays.

http://www.rosalindarandall.com

Manly Minute: Protecting Your Prostate

Knowledge is power, though: This guide will help you understand everything you need to know about your prostate as well as ways to reduce your risk of developing the disease.

Chili Cook-Off

It’s the Firefighter Burn Institute 4th alarm Chili Cook-off is this weekend! They’re coming in with samples and yes, there’s meat.

FFBI Fourth Alarm Chili Cook-Off 2017

Cal Auto Museum

2200 Front Street

Sacramento

Saturday

6PM-10PM

$15-$40

916-739-8525

https://ffburn.org/2015/ffbi-fourth-alarm-chili-cook-off-2017

Pick Your Own Poinsettias

Call it a “sea of poinsettias” in Stanislaus County! A nursery in Hughson just finished growing about 60,000 of the pretty holiday plants and this year it’s unveiling some new varietals!

Duarte Nursery

1555 Baldwin Rd.

Hughson

http://www.duartenursery.com/poinsettias/

Get a Connected Kitchen

Tech-Up Thanksgiving with a Connected Kitchen! A smarter kitchen can make your Thanksgiving cooking and clean up — if not a breeze, at least easier. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here with connected kitchen gadgets so you can enjoy more and work less this Thanksgiving.

Amazon Fire 7″ – $49 – will be $29 on Black Friday https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01GEW27DA/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1

SUPLIK Handle Case with Screen Protector – $14.89 https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01NBEX7T8/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Drop Scale Connected Kitchen Scale & Step by Step Recipe App, $79.95 media@getdrop.com https://www.getdrop.com/

Inkbird Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer – $29.99 http://www.ink-bird.com/products-bluetooth-thermometer-ibt2x.html

Tasty One Top (Buzzfeed)

https://tastyonetop.com/

$149