Out-Of-State Murder Suspect Arrested In Sacramento

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a man being sought in the murder of an elderly Pittsburgh-area motel owner during an attempted robbery last year has been arrested in California.

Allegheny County police say 61-year-old Derrick Gallaway was taken into custody without incident before dawn Monday in a hospital facility in Sacramento.

Gallaway is charged with homicide, robbery, weapons violations, theft and evidence-tampering in the May 2016 shooting death of 78-year-old Dehnad Taiedi as he was working behind the front desk a Jefferson Hills motel.

Authorities say the defendant was renting a room to deal methamphetamines. They say blood found on a wall matched his DNA.

Gallaway is being held in the Sacramento County Jail awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney who could respond to the charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.