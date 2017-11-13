Detectives: Body Dumped On Side Of Highway 70 In Plumas County

VINTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a body was apparently dumped on the side of a freeway in Plumas County.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to Highway 70 between Vinton and Chilcoot to investigate a death. A passing driver had reported seeing a dead body on the side of the freeway.

Detectives have processed the scene for evidence but have not determined a cause of death. They believe the body was recently dumped on the side of the road.

No identifying details, including the sex age, of the person have been released by detectives.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity along Highway 70 between Chilcoot and Vinton is asked to contact detectives.