Police: Fake Article Being Shared, Liberty Ranch High Classes Still In Session On Monday

GALT (CBS13) – Police in Galt are warning students that, despite an article being shared around, school at Liberty Ranch High School is indeed in session on Monday.

A story claiming there was a gas leak at Liberty Ranch High is reportedly being shared on social media. The story claims Galt police are dealing with a gas leak at the school and Monday classes are canceled as a result.

Police say the story is completely fake and school is scheduled as normal on Monday.

The article appears to be the result of hacking, police say. It is unclear at this point who is behind the article.