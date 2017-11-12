Thieves Break Into Fair Oaks VFW Hall Right Before Veterans Day

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A group of thieves ripped off a Fair Oaks VFW post, just in time for Veterans Day, and stole a riding mower.

“It was no different than stealing presents from a Christmas tree or from a church,” said Post Commander Mike Moore.

He says a new John Deer riding mower was stolen out of a shed at VFW Post 6158 early Wednesday morning. More says post members saved and donated their own money to purchase the mower in order maintain the property themselves and save on landscaping costs.

“It was 21 hundred bucks. I put in $300 myself, plus there were several members that put in $100 or more, and we were so happy and so proud that we finally got our own lawnmower.”

He says the thieves used something to twits and break the locks. The good news is they captured the caper on surveillance camera. And while Moore says the camera didn’t capture faces, he’s pretty sure it was a group of squatters that was hanging around the property pretend to be one of them.

“They presented fake ID’s and stuff like that, presented themselves as veterans,” he said.

Moore says the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has been very helpful and is reviewing the tapes and following up on all leads. They’re looking for a black Ford F-250 with a fifth wheel swinger trailer.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.