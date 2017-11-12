MISSING GOOD DAY? We recently strengthened our signal, so finding us could be as easy as rescanning your channels! Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Vote in our daily poll | Seen on today's show

Police Looking For Woman Seen Mailing Stolen Art Back To Museum

Filed Under: art theft, Art Thief, New York Police Department, NYPD

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it wants to question a woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to the Museum of Modern Art.

Police said the woman was seen on surveillance video at a shipping store Thursday as she mailed two stolen photographs valued at $105,000. They were packaged in a large box she carried into the store.

Police say the two print photographs were found to be missing from the midtown Manhattan museum around midday Monday. There were no signs of forced entry into the building.

The pictures arrived by mail back at the museum Friday.

Police say the woman who mailed the pictures is in her 20s. She wore a dark cap, glasses and a black overcoat at the store.

