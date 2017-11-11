Show Info. – Nov. 11, 2017

Pet Food Pantry Winter Drive

The annual Pet Care Winter Drive provides much-needed pet care items and food to homeless pet owners who are served by Loaves & Fishes and the Mercer Pet Clinic.

Loaves & Fishes

1351 N C St., Sacramento

Saturday, November 11th (7am-10am)

http://vca.com

Folsom Veterans Day Parade

The City of Folsom pays tribute to the nation’s veterans at the Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Remembering Our Veterans and Their Sacrifices.”

Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade

Parade Start: 1010 E Bidwell St., Folsom

November 11, 2017 – 9AM

Learn more

Jimboy’s Tacos Grand Opening

Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 11! Jimboy’s Tacos will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Sacramento’s Marconi Square Shopping Center in a magical way!

Grand Opening

Jimboy’s Tacos- Marconi

4245 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

Saturday, November 11th (11am-10pm)

FREE Tacos All Day Long Today

Dine at the new location from now until December 1 and enter to win a trip for four to Disneyland!

Post a photo of your Jimboy’s Marconi experience on Instagram using #JimboysMarconi and tagging @jimboystacos for your chance to win a $25 gift card.

Read more

Blessing Backpack Delivery Day

Bring your family and/or friends, grab a few Blessing Backpacks and go out and bless some homeless people!

Tahoe Park

8:30am-9am (Meet-up)

9am-11am ( Delivery)

http://joshsheart.org/

https://www.facebook.com/joshmooresheart/

Community Center Remodel

The “All Veterans Community Center” is getting a face-lift thanks to local volunteers! It’s a project more than 4 years in the works — and today, on Veteran’s Day — area veterans, 20-70 will be lending a helping hand.

http://www.allveteransgolf.org/

https://www.facebook.com/VeteransCommunityCenter/

7th Annual City of Sacramento Veterans Day Parade

The annual City of Sacramento’s Veterans Day Parade focuses on positively honoring our country’s veterans and active military personnel. The goal of the City of Sacramento’s Veterans Day Parade is to give honor to our country’s military personnel and veterans, particularly acknowledging their military missions of defending freedom for our country and other countries around the world by inviting organizations to celebrate our veterans.

3rd – 9th Street, Capitol Mall, Sacramento

The Veterans Resource Fair begins at 8 a.m

“Saluting Our Veterans” on 5th St. Main Stage at 10am

Parade starts at 11:00am

Event Info.

Golf to Give

Go Give 2 Live is hosting a Golf Tournament at Top Golf om Roseville on Veterans Day! Go Give 2 Live supports and provides aid and resources to those that need it the most.

http://www.gogive2live.org/home.html

Go Give 2 Live Facebook

Event Facebook page

Veterans Day Community Party

DO/LOVE/LIVE is hosting a Community Park to honor our Veterans! Admission is FREE! All proceeds will benefit The Objective Zero Foundation. Their mission: END the Veteran Suicide Epidemic.

McKinley Park

601 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento

Saturday, November 12th (9am-3pm)

http://www.dolovelive.com/

https://www.objectivezero.org

https://www.facebook.com/dolovelive/

https://www.facebook.com/objectivezeroapp/

Bonnie from Triad

Today our favorite Triad Plus employee, Bonnie our crafty maven, is back for her monthly visit making. Bonnie will be in to share how to make a quick table runner!

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd.

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

Chevys for Veterans

Chevys Fresh Mex is known for its sizzling fajitas, house-made chips and salsa, hand-crafted margaritas and California-inspired Mexican creations. The restaurant is also offering a complimentary Fresh Mex 3-Item Combo for veterans and all active military personnel, at participating locations.

Chevys Fresh Mex

1369 Garden Hwy., Sacramento

Saturday, November 11th (11am-10pm)

facebook Chevys Fresh Mex

Instagram / Twitter @chevysfreshmex

https://www.chevys.com