Show Info. – Nov. 11, 2017

Pet Food Pantry Winter Drive
The annual Pet Care Winter Drive provides much-needed pet care items and food to homeless pet owners who are served by Loaves & Fishes and the Mercer Pet Clinic.
Loaves & Fishes
1351 N C St., Sacramento
Saturday, November 11th (7am-10am)
http://vca.com
Folsom Veterans Day Parade
The City of Folsom pays tribute to the nation’s veterans at the Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Remembering Our Veterans and Their Sacrifices.”
Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade
Parade Start: 1010 E Bidwell St., Folsom
November 11, 2017 – 9AM
Learn more
Jimboy’s Tacos Grand Opening
Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 11! Jimboy’s Tacos will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Sacramento’s Marconi Square Shopping Center in a magical way!
Grand Opening
Jimboy’s Tacos- Marconi
4245 Marconi Ave., Sacramento
Saturday, November 11th (11am-10pm)
FREE Tacos All Day Long Today
Dine at the new location from now until December 1 and enter to win a trip for four to Disneyland!
Post a photo of your Jimboy’s Marconi experience on Instagram using #JimboysMarconi and tagging @jimboystacos for your chance to win a $25 gift card.
Read more
Blessing Backpack Delivery Day
Bring your family and/or friends, grab a few Blessing Backpacks and go out and bless some homeless people!
Tahoe Park
8:30am-9am (Meet-up)
9am-11am ( Delivery)
http://joshsheart.org/
https://www.facebook.com/joshmooresheart/
Community Center Remodel
The “All Veterans Community Center” is getting a face-lift thanks to local volunteers! It’s a project more than 4 years in the works — and today, on Veteran’s Day — area veterans, 20-70 will be lending a helping hand.
http://www.allveteransgolf.org/
https://www.facebook.com/VeteransCommunityCenter/
7th Annual City of Sacramento Veterans Day Parade
The annual City of Sacramento’s Veterans Day Parade focuses on positively honoring our country’s veterans and active military personnel. The goal of the City of Sacramento’s Veterans Day Parade is to give honor to our country’s military personnel and veterans, particularly acknowledging their military missions of defending freedom for our country and other countries around the world by inviting organizations to celebrate our veterans.
3rd – 9th Street, Capitol Mall, Sacramento
The Veterans Resource Fair begins at 8 a.m
“Saluting Our Veterans” on 5th St. Main Stage at 10am
Parade starts at 11:00am
Event Info.
Golf to Give
Go Give 2 Live is hosting a Golf Tournament at Top Golf om Roseville on Veterans Day! Go Give 2 Live supports and provides aid and resources to those that need it the most.
http://www.gogive2live.org/home.html
Go Give 2 Live Facebook
Event Facebook page
Veterans Day Community Party
DO/LOVE/LIVE is hosting a Community Park to honor our Veterans! Admission is FREE! All proceeds will benefit The Objective Zero Foundation. Their mission: END the Veteran Suicide Epidemic.
McKinley Park
601 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento
Saturday, November 12th (9am-3pm)
http://www.dolovelive.com/
https://www.objectivezero.org
https://www.facebook.com/dolovelive/
https://www.facebook.com/objectivezeroapp/
Bonnie from Triad
Today our favorite Triad Plus employee, Bonnie our crafty maven, is back for her monthly visit making. Bonnie will be in to share how to make a quick table runner!
Triad Plus
8801 Washington Blvd.
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/
Chevys for Veterans
Chevys Fresh Mex is known for its sizzling fajitas, house-made chips and salsa, hand-crafted margaritas and California-inspired Mexican creations. The restaurant is also offering a complimentary Fresh Mex 3-Item Combo for veterans and all active military personnel, at participating locations.
Chevys Fresh Mex
1369 Garden Hwy., Sacramento
Saturday, November 11th (11am-10pm)
facebook Chevys Fresh Mex
Instagram / Twitter @chevysfreshmex
https://www.chevys.com