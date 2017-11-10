Could Little Your Favorite Little Debbie Snack Be Gone For Good?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Popular snack company Little Debbie has the internet in a tizzy after saying one of their popular snack cake has to go.

The company posted on Twitter for fans to vote on which “one gotta go forever” and then posted four photos of their popular snack cakes.

The four iconic treats on the chopping block?

Christmas Tree Cakes, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Nutty Buddy and Honey Buns.

After the post, Twitter users took to social media to voice their displeasure in the company possibly discontinuing one of their favorites.

More from CBS Pittsburgh