Pizza Delivery Man Helps Police Catch ATM Robbery Suspect In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Officers are crediting a pizza delivery man with helping them catch a woman suspected of robbing someone at an ATM.

Vacaville police say, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nick the pizza guy was delivering pies and listening to the police scanner when he heard a call for a robber holding up a woman up at an ATM and assaulting her with a stun gun.

The delivery driver then spotted the getaway vehicle in front of him. He notified police, who then caught the fleeing felon after she crashed.

Cynthia Bell, a 34-year-old Fairfield resident, is now facing robbery, weapons and drugs charges.

Police say they cannot thank Nick enough, since without him the suspect would have gotten away.