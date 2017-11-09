MISSING GOOD DAY? We recently strengthened our signal, so finding us could be as easy as rescanning your channels!

Pizza Delivery Man Helps Police Catch ATM Robbery Suspect In Vacaville

Filed Under: Local TV, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Officers are crediting a pizza delivery man with helping them catch a woman suspected of robbing someone at an ATM.

Vacaville police say, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nick the pizza guy was delivering pies and listening to the police scanner when he heard a call for a robber holding up a woman up at an ATM and assaulting her with a stun gun.

The delivery driver then spotted the getaway vehicle in front of him. He notified police, who then caught the fleeing felon after she crashed.

Cynthia Bell, a 34-year-old Fairfield resident, is now facing robbery, weapons and drugs charges.

Police say they cannot thank Nick enough, since without him the suspect would have gotten away.

