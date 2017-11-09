Daily List: 4 Things Never to Pass Up at a Thrift Store

Marianne talks about some of the best stuff you can find at thrift stores.

Global Winter Wonderland

Global Winter Wonderland, the magical world of light spanning 17 acres at Cal Expo, kicks off its fourth year in Sacramento with an exciting new theme – Celebrate Holidays Around The World!

Opens Saturday, Nov. 11 and runs through January 7.

At Cal Expo

http://www.globalwonderland.com

Screen Time or Storytime?

Mommy?! Daddy?! iPad?! A child’s first words can speak volumes! In this digital era, seeing kids, toddlers and even babies manipulate and — more importantly — make sense of how a mobile device works is nothing new. How have kids been affected by media? Are American families replacing storytime with screen time?

http://www.commonsense.org/kids-action

Fastest in the NFL: Darrell Green

He was the fastest man in the NFL for more than a decade! Does hall-of-famer Darrell Green still have it?! Darrell is one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game and now he’s giving back to kids!! We’ll find out his work with the Strong Youth, Strong Communities program!

Strong Youth, Strong Communities

Today at 4 p.m.

Sacramento Convention Center

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

CBS13/SPCA Relay Team

CBS 13 has partnered up with the Sacramento SPCA to run the California International Marathon on Dec. 3rd. The CBS13/SSPCA Relay Running Team consists of Drew Bollea & Lisa Meadows-CBS and Marnie Musser & Allison Kidd-SSPCA raising money for the Sacramento SPCA. We have a website for donations-all proceeds go to the SSPCA.

http://sspca.org/CIMRelayTeam

Toolbelt & Coveralls

Toolbelt Tina & Coveralls Court are learning about how to install a ceiling fan! Should we be concerned about the electrical issues that could arise?



EMIGH HARDWARE

3555 El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

(916) 482-1900

http://emigh.com/

Las Vegas Shooting Survivor

A local woman who survived the Las Vegas shooting shares her story and tell us about an upcoming benefit concert.

Strikes Halftime Bar

5681 Lonetree Blvd. Rocklin

General Admission $25.00, VIP $50.00

http://www.Route91Strong.org

Manly Minute: Dating At The Grocery Store

Dating at the supermarket is still a thing. But how do you do it properly? The Queen of Dating, Jenn-B, will join us to assist men in making the proper hook up as you check out.

Learn more | https://cortibrothers.com