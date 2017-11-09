Marysville Appoints New Police Chief Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Marysville has appointed a new police chief after a sexual assault allegation surfaced.

The city announced a “separation” on Thursday between the Marysville Police Department and Chief Aaron Easton after the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office announced it was investigating a sexual assault allegation against Eaton.

Lt. Christian Sachs, a 17-year veteran of the department, has been appointed the interim chief.

The allegations date back to 2008 when a cadet in the Yuba College police academy says Easton assaulted her in his patrol car. Easton was a deputy with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department and a part-time instructor. The woman says that encounter resulted in her being dropped by the academy.

No charges have been filed in the case as the investigation is ongoing.