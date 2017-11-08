Daily List: 3 Ways to Start & Keep Your New Year’s Diet Resolution — Starting Now!
http://www.LuxeListReviews.com
Good Day Marriage
She was featured on Good Day as a nominee for Sacramento’s Most Eligible Bachelor/ette. And her appearance helped her get married after an old flame saw her on TV. We are crashing their home this morning to hear the story.
Watch
Photos for October Wildfire Victims
Local photographers are teaming up to help fire victims create new memories.
November 19
9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Chateau Montelena Winery in Calistoga
Call to schedule an appointment
K. Walker Photography kat@kwalkerphoto.com
916-989-3190
Gluten-Free Holiday Tasting
Gluten Free foodie K.C. Cornwell is back in Sacramento! Whole Foods is hosting a gluten-free tasting event this evening (Nov. 8th).
Whole Foods
Tonight at Roseville store
6:00 to 7:30pm
http://www.gfreefoodie.com
Mariachi Divas Mickey
Mickey Mouse and the Grammy award-winning Mariachi Divas stop by Good Day for some live serenading!! We’ll have some fun with them throughout the morning plus find out about all the holiday happenings at Disneyland this year!!
http://www.Disney.com
Girls-Only STEM Lab
We’re getting a hands-on tour of a new Girl Scouts girls-only STEM center.
Girl Scouts Heart of Central California
STEM Center+ MakerSpace
6601 Elvas Avenue
Sacramento
http://www.girlscoutshcc.org
Actor David Boreanaz
Actor David Boreanaz is talking with us about his hit CBS show “Seal Team”.
‘Seal Team’
Tonight
8 p.m.
On CBS13
Dishin’ With Tina: Salsa’s Taqueria
1760 Prairie City Rd.
Folsom
916.936.4300
Vasari Apartments
A new apartment complex in Elk Grove just opened and they really want to pamper their residents!
8117 Sheldon Rd.
(916) 794-5483
http://www.vasariliving.com