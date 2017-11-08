MISSING GOOD DAY? We recently strengthened our signal, so finding us could be as easy as rescanning your channels!

Show Info. – 11/8/17

Daily List: 3 Ways to Start & Keep Your New Year’s Diet Resolution — Starting Now!
http://www.LuxeListReviews.com

Good Day Marriage
She was featured on Good Day as a nominee for Sacramento’s Most Eligible Bachelor/ette. And her appearance helped her get married after an old flame saw her on TV. We are crashing their home this morning to hear the story.
Watch

Photos for October Wildfire Victims
Local photographers are teaming up to help fire victims create new memories.

November 19
9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Chateau Montelena Winery in Calistoga
Call to schedule an appointment
K. Walker Photography kat@kwalkerphoto.com
916-989-3190

Gluten-Free Holiday Tasting
Gluten Free foodie K.C. Cornwell is back in Sacramento! Whole Foods is hosting a gluten-free tasting event this evening (Nov. 8th).

Whole Foods
Tonight at Roseville store
6:00 to 7:30pm
http://www.gfreefoodie.com

Mariachi Divas Mickey
Mickey Mouse and the Grammy award-winning Mariachi Divas stop by Good Day for some live serenading!! We’ll have some fun with them throughout the morning plus find out about all the holiday happenings at Disneyland this year!!
http://www.Disney.com

Girls-Only STEM Lab
We’re getting a hands-on tour of a new Girl Scouts girls-only STEM center.

Girl Scouts Heart of Central California
STEM Center+ MakerSpace
6601 Elvas Avenue
Sacramento
http://www.girlscoutshcc.org

Actor David Boreanaz
Actor David Boreanaz is talking with us about his hit CBS show “Seal Team”.

‘Seal Team’
Tonight
8 p.m.
On CBS13

Dishin’ With Tina: Salsa’s Taqueria
1760 Prairie City Rd.
Folsom
916.936.4300

Vasari Apartments
A new apartment complex in Elk Grove just opened and they really want to pamper their residents!

8117 Sheldon Rd.
(916) 794-5483
http://www.vasariliving.com

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live