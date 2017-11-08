Daily List: 3 Ways to Start & Keep Your New Year’s Diet Resolution — Starting Now!

Good Day Marriage

She was featured on Good Day as a nominee for Sacramento’s Most Eligible Bachelor/ette. And her appearance helped her get married after an old flame saw her on TV. We are crashing their home this morning to hear the story.

Watch

Photos for October Wildfire Victims

Local photographers are teaming up to help fire victims create new memories.

November 19

9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Chateau Montelena Winery in Calistoga

Call to schedule an appointment

K. Walker Photography kat@kwalkerphoto.com

916-989-3190

Gluten-Free Holiday Tasting

Gluten Free foodie K.C. Cornwell is back in Sacramento! Whole Foods is hosting a gluten-free tasting event this evening (Nov. 8th).

Whole Foods

Tonight at Roseville store

6:00 to 7:30pm

http://www.gfreefoodie.com

Mariachi Divas Mickey

Mickey Mouse and the Grammy award-winning Mariachi Divas stop by Good Day for some live serenading!! We’ll have some fun with them throughout the morning plus find out about all the holiday happenings at Disneyland this year!!

http://www.Disney.com

Girls-Only STEM Lab

We’re getting a hands-on tour of a new Girl Scouts girls-only STEM center.

Girl Scouts Heart of Central California

STEM Center+ MakerSpace

6601 Elvas Avenue

Sacramento

http://www.girlscoutshcc.org

Actor David Boreanaz

Actor David Boreanaz is talking with us about his hit CBS show “Seal Team”.

‘Seal Team’

Tonight

8 p.m.

On CBS13

Dishin’ With Tina: Salsa’s Taqueria

1760 Prairie City Rd.

Folsom

916.936.4300

Vasari Apartments

A new apartment complex in Elk Grove just opened and they really want to pamper their residents!

8117 Sheldon Rd.

(916) 794-5483

http://www.vasariliving.com