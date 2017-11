5:45 p.m. UPDATE: 911 service has been restored.

***Update: the ATT outage has been fixed and 911 services for the impacted Rio Linda area has been restored ** thank you! #sacpd https://t.co/UFGKB69iHk — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 9, 2017

—

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — AT&T customers who try to call 911 from their landline may be out of luck.

The company says landline numbers beginning with the 991 or 992 prefix can’t dial 911.

For now, you can use a cellphone to dial 911, or call (916) 874-5111 for the Sacramento County Sheriff emergency line, or (916) 732-0100 for Sacramento Police.

The affected areas include North Sacramento, Rio Linda and Elverta.