Vandals Post Anti-Semitic Posters On Synagogue In Sacramento Area

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating the vandalism of a Sacramento County synagogue as a hate crime.

The incident happened back on Nov. 4. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the Temple Or Rishon along Hazel Avenue to investigate a report of vandalism.

At the scene, deputies found that several anti-Semitic posters had been put on the synagogue. Deputies say the posters made reference to mass casualty incidents that have happened at places of worship.

Surveillance video released by detectives captured two suspects walking up to the synagogue. The suspect’s faces were covered, but they appeared to be wearing blue jackets.

Anyone who has any information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.