Retired Woodland Police K9 Dies Suddenly After Illness

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A former Woodland police K9 forced into retirement after he was injured while chasing a suspect has died suddenly.

The Woodland Police Department announced Wednesday that Peydro passed away suddenly earlier in the morning. Officer Juan Barrera, who was the dog’s partner and later adopted him, said Peydro had only recently been showing signs of an unknown illness and had been rushed to the vet.

Police say Peydro passed away before he got the veterinarian.

“Peydro will remain in our hearts and serve as a reminder of the positive relationship and support we have with and from our community as evidenced by the overwhelming response when Peydro was injured in the line of duty,” said Lt. Heath Parsons in a statement.

Peydro was hurt while on duty back on May 28, 2016. Chasing after a suspect riding a bicycle, a car struck Peydro and left him with critical injuries to his teeth, jaws and vertebrae.

UC Davis veterinarians were able to stabilize the police dog – and just seven days after having surgery, Peydro started walking again.

Peydro retired from the force and had been spending his days with Officer Barrera.