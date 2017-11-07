Daily List: 3 Tips For Creating A Holiday Spending Plan

If you’re rolling your eyes, hold it right there. A little planning now — even an hour — can save you a lot of stress, money and time later on when you’d rather enjoy the holiday season. On the Daily List this morning, we’ll show you 3 Tips For Creating A Holiday Spending Plan!

Look at Me, I’m New: Strapping

Save Before Christmas: Money

There are 47 days until Christmas and if you are looking at your bank account and wondering how you are going to do it, we want to help you out! We are with a financial advisor from Genovese Burford & Brothers to give you some tips on how you can save money.

Beer & Religion

A new brewery in Manteca is creating quite the buzz among churchgoers in the Central Valley! Linda Mumma is live at Brethren Brewing Company with how pastors are combing beer with Jesus!

Brethren Brewing Company

303 E. Yosemite Avenue

Manteca

Cristela Alonzo

The hilarious Cristela Alonzo is chatting with us live to celebrate the DVD/Blu-Ray release of “Cars 3” (comes out today).

Coats on a Float Prep

Coats on a float?! Say whaaaaaat? One of the floats participating in this Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade in Folsom is collecting coats to donate to the needy this winter!! Today we’re helping them build their float!

Coats on a Float Drive

Folsom Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, Nov. 11

Parade Starts 9am

Olive Oil Harvest Press

It’s harvesting/pressing/bottling season for Bariani Olive Oil up the road in Zamora. This morning we are live with Sebastian Bariani getting the full experience — from tree to press to bottle.

Save Before Christmas: Meal Planning

You have a month and a half to save before Christmas. Why not start meal prepping and using the mix and match method to make the menu? The Ditch the Drive-Thru mom is here to help us out!

Kinsey’s Corner: Covering Up Baby Bumps

Today, we’ll show you every creative way Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian may have covered up their baby bumps.

Vegan Holidays

We’re showing you dishes that even non-vegans at your holiday dinner party will enjoy.

Facebook: The Struggling Vegan

Recipe: Potato and Garlic Mash

Manly Minute: 5 Creepy Things Men Do

When you’re meeting a woman for the first time, it shouldn’t be hard to strike up a simple conversation that doesn’t weird her out. Unfortunately, some guys seem to be missing the mark. That’s the only possible conclusion we can draw from a recent Reddit thread that asked: “Women, what are common ways unfamiliar men make you uncomfortable or creeped out?” The questioned garnered thousands of responses with tales of intolerable behavior from men, and we’ve collected some of them here so you can make sure you never, ever follow in their footsteps.

