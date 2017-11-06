Still No Deal After Weekend Of Negotiations Between Sacramento Teachers, District

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There is still no deal between Sacramento teachers and the school district – and that could have instructors walking off the job as early as Wednesday.

Tensions have been growing between the teachers union and the Sacramento City Unified School District with contract negotiations over pay increases, reduced class sizes and improved working conditions.

The district is offering a $25 million contract offer.

This weekend, negotiators from both sides headed to the bargaining table hoping to come to an agreement.

The district has been scrambling to find emergency replacements to keep schools open if a strike should occur. But if no deal is reached, there will be a strike Wednesday – the first since 1989.

About 47,000 students would be affected by the strike.