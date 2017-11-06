Chandra Levy’s Family Still Searching For New Clues In Intern’s Murder

MODESTO (CBS13) – The case of murdered Modesto intern Chandra Levy was thrust back in the news as HLN aired a story Sunday night promising new information.

As it turned out it was just a recap of what happened the past 16 years.

CBS13 spoke with Chandra’s mother Susan Levy for reaction on the story. She says she’s ok with it being back in the news but it will never fill the void of losing Chandra.

“Even if I get my answer and the person who did it is responsible, I still never get my daughter back, our family has been fractured,” she said.

Fractured from a case that’s seen many twists and turns over the years. When Chandra went missing back in 2001, it came out that she was having an affair with Congressman Gary Condit of California.

This was Condit’s response at the time in an exclusive interview with CBS13.

“I would have never harmed Chandra, I was fond of Shandra,” he said.

Condit was cleared by investigators, but when we asked Susan Levy if she still thought Condit was involved she hesitated to answer: “I can not answer that question. I’m sorry, but I can’t go there.”

In 2010 El Salvador immigrant, Ingmar Guandique, was convicted for Chandra’s murder but the conviction fell apart and he was recently deported, leaving Susan Levy again with more questions. What she wants now is for investigators take advantage of new technology to examine her daughter’s remains.

“I hope they can do new forensic studies,” she said. “I would say don’t shut the case yet.”

Susan Levy still holds out hope to one day learn the truth. She says she doesn’t hear from investigators much anymore. If she does, it’s her reaching out to them. She says she is Chandra’s voice now and hopes to change the current culture of assault and abuse against women.