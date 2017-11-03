Thieves Wearing Hoodies Steal Hundreds Of iPhone Xs From Delivery Truck In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS San Francisco) — It was a bold heist at a San Francisco mall. The target? The brand new iPhone X.

Thieves swiped hundreds of the pricey Apple phones right off a delivery truck.

KTSF initially reported the heist, which involved thieves staking out a UPS truck.

The thieves grabbed a shipment before delivery to an Apple store at the Stonestown Mall in San Francisco. SFPD Taraval police Captain Rick Yick said, “A witness observed three unidentified suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts exit a white Dodge van.”

Police want your help tracking down the three suspects who took off from the Stonestown Galleria around 11 a.m.Wednesday.

Captain Yick said, “It appears the suspects knew what they were looking for.”

Police say at least 300 iPhone X’s were stolen from the UPS truck.

At a minimum, the iPhone X retails for $1,000, so thieves made off with more than $300,000 in merchandise.

Friday is the much-anticipated release of the iPhone X and Stonestown Galleria’s Apple store was stocking up.

The iPhone X boasts facial recognition technology and an improved camera that can mimic professional quality photos.

Police say they believe the suspects were tracking this truck.

When the UPS driver went into Macy’s to make a delivery they broke in and took all of the smartphones inside.

Yick said, “Given the dollar value in the incident itself it appears it was planned.”

The upside is that the iPhone X comes with IMEI serial numbers so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

Police say it’s best to stay away from third-party sellers.

SFPD spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan said, “If you’re going to purchase stuff go to an actual store to purchase it.”