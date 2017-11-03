Free Dunkin’ Donut

Free Donut Friday is Friday, November 3 at Dunkin’ Donuts! Guests in Sacramento can celebrate the first Friday of the month with a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. It’s only available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations.

Snowline Hospice Thrift Store

It’s the store’s 14th Annual Holiday Spectacular! Each store transforms overnight into a winter wonderland, full of Christmas spirit and gifts.

Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice is Baaaaaaack…this show is called Dream Big and it follows up Disney’s big ad campaign earlier this year – Dream Big, Princess. The focus is on girls dreaming big and ACHIEVING those dreams. The messages of the modern princess stories have really evolved from focusing on being rescued by romance to self-empowerment, independence, and love beyond others.

Through Sunday, Nov. 5

Golden 1 Center

Tix start at $20

Punkin Chunkin’

Don’t let those post-Halloween pumpkins go to waste!! Turn them into projectiles!! We’re launching pumpkins at giant targets all over the back lawn! Entire good day staff invited to launch decorated pumpkins!

Saturday, November 4

10am-3pm

World of Wonders Science Museum

Only $1 Per Pumpkin (plus museum admission)

Celebrities Unleashed!

Dr. Phil

Weekdays

2pm

On CBS13

Gameroom Envy

Get ready for your family and friends to have “Gameroom Envy” over the holidays! A shop in Stockton is stocked full of pool tables, shuffleboards, foosball, darts, poker and arcade games! And owner Laurie Lima tells us they’re about to get even more in store.

702 W. Fremont St.

Stockton

Mon. – Sat. 10am -6pm

Sundays 11am – 5pm

Carole King Musical

Broadway’s newest smash hit “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” takes over the Community Center Stage! Today we’re hooking up with the show’s dance captain to get a private lesson! We’ll learn the dance steps for the song “The Loco-Motion”!

Beautiful-The Carole King Musical

Opens Tonight Nov. 1-Nov. 12

Community Center Theater

1301 L Street, Sacramento

Tickets: (916) 557-1999

St. John’s Program ‘Party for Change’

We’ll get a peek into some of the glitz and glam for a good cause!

Holiday Magic Event

The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Elk Grove is hosting their Holiday Magic event. Proceeds from the sale of all items go back to American Cancer Society programs.

Elk Grove Discovery Shop

8470 Elk Grove Blvd.

Elk Grove

Today & Tomorrow

(916) 685-7449

Sacramento Discovery Shop

2708 Marconi Ave

Sacramento

Today – Sunday

(916) 484-0227

The Skills Men Fail & Nail

The guyQ test is a 26-question quiz that offers people the opportunity to see whether they know the bits of “guy knowledge” that compose the foundation of the AskMen concept. Do they know how to do a pull-up? Do they know how to button a suit? Do they know how to celebrate an anniversary? Do they know how to restart a dead car battery? The guyQ test is their chance to prove once and for all they have a high guy IQ.

