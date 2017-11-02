Daily List: The 3 Best Things to Sell in the Next Three Months

In the mood to downsize? While no one is interested in your old BBQ right now, there might be other things that’ll peak their interest! On the Daily List this morning, the three best things to sell in the next three months!

Home Title Fraud Prevention

http://www.hometitlelock.com

Warren Miller’s “Line of Descent”

Warren Miller movies are one of the signals to the start of the ski season and often get people fired up for winter! His latest film, “Warren Miller’s Line of Descent” opens today right here at the Crest Theatre and features local ski resorts as well as local athletes!

Nov 3 & 4

7:30pm

The Crest Theatre

Tickets Online

http://www.warrenmiller.com

S.W.A..T.

Series Premiere Tonight

8pm

On CBS13

I’m Cute…Adopt Me

Name: Layla

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Female

Breed: Boxer Mix

Adoption Fee : $100.00

Weight: 58 lbs.

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

Smokin’ Pumpkins

“Jack-o-lamb-turn”

Rack of Lamb (serves 2-3)

Lamb Marinade

½ cup Olive Oil

1 cup Orange Juice

½ cup Brown Sugar

1 tbsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

2 tbsp Minced Garlic

3 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

½ cup Course Ground Mustard

1/3 cup Honey

1 diced Red Onion (medium size)

Mix ingredients and marinate overnight in covered bowl or zip lock bag.

Pumpkin Prep (large enough to grill rack of lamb)

Hollow out pumpkin by opening from the bottom 6-8 inch hole for placement on the grill above smoker box.

Carve decoratively with your personal touch. Cut top of pumpkin (Lid) open, allowing enough access to run rotisserie through side of pumpkin and secure meat with prongs.

The more carving on the pumpkin, (eyes, nose, etc) the better smoke circulation and ultimately wood fire flavor on the lamb. (Reference video for prep visual). https://vimeo.com/238153115?ref=em-share

Grilling

1 Woodbridge Grill Applewood Smoker Box

Once meat is securely fastened to rotisserie, fill smoker box with Applewood or Toasted Oak and magnetically attach under the grate, within the 6-8 inch opening in the pumpkin. Turn on a rotisserie and place pumpkin lid back on, enclosing rack of lamb. Fire up single burner directly adjacent to the smoker box and pumpkin above. Grilling lamb within the pumpkin increases the smoke and humidity. Grill for 45- 60 minutes with medium heat or until internal temperature reaches 145F degrees (med). Remove, carve, and serve. For more well-done lamb, increase grilling time to desired finish.

Enjoy your “Jack-o-lamb-turn”.

Woodbridge Grill

Infusionator

209 570 5859

https://woodbridgegrill.myshopify.com/

Carlos McCoy’s High Octane Latin Band

The mission of the Sacramento Jazz Co-op (SJC) is to do our part to preserve jazz, particularly classic jazz, as an American art form through education of the music and presentation of live concerts.

Monday, Nov. 6th

7-9 PM

Antiquite Midtown Winery

2114 P Street

Sacramento

Facebook page

Event page

Vive Cosmetics

Vive is cosmetics brand created by Latinas for Latinas AND it’s local! we’ll meet the founders. They’ll give us some makeup trends with their new fall/winter releases!

Instagram:www.instagram.com/vivecosmetics

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ViveCosmetics

Website: http://www.vivecosmetics.com

DAMAS on Broadway and Art Hair and Makeup Lounge in Woodland.

Day of the Dead Altars

We’re getting a sneak peek at the altar project at Valley High School.

Day of the Dead Celebration at Valley High School:

http://vhs.egusd.net

Decoding Body Language

Our body language coach will decode and make suggestions for real people we catch interacting in real situations.

Yana German Body Language Expert

http://www.YanaGerman.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YanaGermanSchoolOfWalk/

Instagram: YanaGermanOfficial

Twitter: YGSchoolOfWalk

Manly Minute: Learning to Braid Women’s Hair

http://www.hairromance.com/2014/08/5-tips-for-better-braids.html