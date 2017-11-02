Daily List: The 3 Best Things to Sell in the Next Three Months
In the mood to downsize? While no one is interested in your old BBQ right now, there might be other things that’ll peak their interest! On the Daily List this morning, the three best things to sell in the next three months!
Warren Miller’s “Line of Descent”
Warren Miller movies are one of the signals to the start of the ski season and often get people fired up for winter! His latest film, “Warren Miller’s Line of Descent” opens today right here at the Crest Theatre and features local ski resorts as well as local athletes!
Nov 3 & 4
7:30pm
The Crest Theatre
Tickets Online
http://www.warrenmiller.com
S.W.A..T.
Series Premiere Tonight
8pm
On CBS13
I’m Cute…Adopt Me
Name: Layla
Age: 8 years old
Sex: Female
Breed: Boxer Mix
Adoption Fee : $100.00
Weight: 58 lbs.
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
Smokin’ Pumpkins
“Jack-o-lamb-turn”
Rack of Lamb (serves 2-3)
Lamb Marinade
½ cup Olive Oil
1 cup Orange Juice
½ cup Brown Sugar
1 tbsp Sea Salt
1 tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
2 tbsp Minced Garlic
3 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
½ cup Course Ground Mustard
1/3 cup Honey
1 diced Red Onion (medium size)
Mix ingredients and marinate overnight in covered bowl or zip lock bag.
Pumpkin Prep (large enough to grill rack of lamb)
Hollow out pumpkin by opening from the bottom 6-8 inch hole for placement on the grill above smoker box.
Carve decoratively with your personal touch. Cut top of pumpkin (Lid) open, allowing enough access to run rotisserie through side of pumpkin and secure meat with prongs.
The more carving on the pumpkin, (eyes, nose, etc) the better smoke circulation and ultimately wood fire flavor on the lamb. (Reference video for prep visual). https://vimeo.com/238153115?ref=em-share
Grilling
1 Woodbridge Grill Applewood Smoker Box
Once meat is securely fastened to rotisserie, fill smoker box with Applewood or Toasted Oak and magnetically attach under the grate, within the 6-8 inch opening in the pumpkin. Turn on a rotisserie and place pumpkin lid back on, enclosing rack of lamb. Fire up single burner directly adjacent to the smoker box and pumpkin above. Grilling lamb within the pumpkin increases the smoke and humidity. Grill for 45- 60 minutes with medium heat or until internal temperature reaches 145F degrees (med). Remove, carve, and serve. For more well-done lamb, increase grilling time to desired finish.
Enjoy your “Jack-o-lamb-turn”.
Woodbridge Grill
Infusionator
209 570 5859
https://woodbridgegrill.myshopify.com/
Carlos McCoy’s High Octane Latin Band
The mission of the Sacramento Jazz Co-op (SJC) is to do our part to preserve jazz, particularly classic jazz, as an American art form through education of the music and presentation of live concerts.
Monday, Nov. 6th
7-9 PM
Antiquite Midtown Winery
2114 P Street
Sacramento
Facebook page
Event page
Vive Cosmetics
Vive is cosmetics brand created by Latinas for Latinas AND it’s local! we’ll meet the founders. They’ll give us some makeup trends with their new fall/winter releases!
Instagram:www.instagram.com/vivecosmetics
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ViveCosmetics
Website: http://www.vivecosmetics.com
DAMAS on Broadway and Art Hair and Makeup Lounge in Woodland.
Day of the Dead Altars
We’re getting a sneak peek at the altar project at Valley High School.
Day of the Dead Celebration at Valley High School:
http://vhs.egusd.net
Decoding Body Language
Our body language coach will decode and make suggestions for real people we catch interacting in real situations.
Yana German Body Language Expert
http://www.YanaGerman.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YanaGermanSchoolOfWalk/
Instagram: YanaGermanOfficial
Twitter: YGSchoolOfWalk
Manly Minute: Learning to Braid Women’s Hair
http://www.hairromance.com/2014/08/5-tips-for-better-braids.html