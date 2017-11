STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – One woman is dead after she drove into an aqueduct in Stanislaus County.

CHP received a 911 call just before 11 a.m. that the driver, a woman, drove off the road and into the California Aqueduct, south of Howard Road.

Officers on the scene found tracks leaving the roadway and going into the water. A dive team went into the aqueduct and located the body of the woman inside the vehicle.

She has been identified as a 54-year-old woman.