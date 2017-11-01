Daily List: 3 Best Buys for November
Just Two months left in 2017!– and with Black Friday looming, you may be anxious to score those holiday deals before someone beats you to it. On the Daily List this morning, three of the best buys for November that you can find right now!
G. Willikers Toy Emporium
1113 Front St, Sacramento
https://www.stagenine.com/
Halloween Candy Buy Back!
A local dentist will buy back candy! It’s all for a great cause – to support Blue Star Moms!
A Plus Dental
1258 Coloma Way
Roseville
916.784.1144
School Piano Serenade
Music while you munch! Who doesn’t want to be serenaded by a live piano concert while they eat?! Students at one Folsom elementary school now have the pleasure of watching a young virtuoso at work! The 5th grade piano virtuoso plays for them for every meal time!! Today we’re crashing the morning concert!
Facebook page
Young Sheldon
Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.
On CBS13
The Tonga Kid & Samoan SWAT Team
This dude’s a legend in the pro wrestling world! The Tonga Kid dominated the mat in the 80’s and 90’s, and now the superstar is lending his muscles to a special event benefitting veteran woman!
Friday, Nov. 3 at 8pm
Eden Garden Event Center
8434 Bradshaw Road
Elk Grove
Benefits: The Joy House SLE Inc for Veteran Woman
http://joyhousesoberliving.org/
Inside an Artist’s Home
Local sculptor Tony Natsoulas makes colorful and humorous large-scale figurative ceramic sculptures. This morning, we get a peek into his home workspace and take a tour of his incredible art-filled home. Art lover or not, it’s seriously an awe-inspiring space he and his wife, Donna, have cultivated for the last several decades.
http://www.tonynatsoulas.com/html/biography.html
Dishin’ With Tina: Newcastle Pizzeria
6696 Lonetree Blvd. #100
Rocklin
916.899.6177
Pink Martini
Look at us, we’re new! Pink Martini just opened in Rocklin and they have tapa-type appetizers to share and some crazy drinks — some with cotton candy. We are checking out the menu this morning.
6700 Lonetree Blvd in Rocklin
(916) 773-7465
https://www.pinkmartinirestaurant.com
Manly Minute: Foods That Make You Stink
You know that one guy at the office who eats an extra onion and garlic aioli burger every Friday. You don’t even need to have lunch with him to know what he ordered; you can smell his breath from across the conference room, and he still stinks like a line cook halfway through happy hour.
