Daily List: 3 Best Buys for November

Just Two months left in 2017!– and with Black Friday looming, you may be anxious to score those holiday deals before someone beats you to it. On the Daily List this morning, three of the best buys for November that you can find right now!

G. Willikers Toy Emporium

1113 Front St, Sacramento

https://www.stagenine.com/

Halloween Candy Buy Back!

A local dentist will buy back candy! It’s all for a great cause – to support Blue Star Moms!

A Plus Dental

1258 Coloma Way

Roseville

916.784.1144

School Piano Serenade

Music while you munch! Who doesn’t want to be serenaded by a live piano concert while they eat?! Students at one Folsom elementary school now have the pleasure of watching a young virtuoso at work! The 5th grade piano virtuoso plays for them for every meal time!! Today we’re crashing the morning concert!

Facebook page

Young Sheldon

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

On CBS13

The Tonga Kid & Samoan SWAT Team

This dude’s a legend in the pro wrestling world! The Tonga Kid dominated the mat in the 80’s and 90’s, and now the superstar is lending his muscles to a special event benefitting veteran woman!

Friday, Nov. 3 at 8pm

Eden Garden Event Center

8434 Bradshaw Road

Elk Grove

Benefits: The Joy House SLE Inc for Veteran Woman

http://joyhousesoberliving.org/

Inside an Artist’s Home

Local sculptor Tony Natsoulas makes colorful and humorous large-scale figurative ceramic sculptures. This morning, we get a peek into his home workspace and take a tour of his incredible art-filled home. Art lover or not, it’s seriously an awe-inspiring space he and his wife, Donna, have cultivated for the last several decades.

http://www.tonynatsoulas.com/html/biography.html

Dishin’ With Tina: Newcastle Pizzeria

6696 Lonetree Blvd. #100

Rocklin

916.899.6177

Pink Martini

Look at us, we’re new! Pink Martini just opened in Rocklin and they have tapa-type appetizers to share and some crazy drinks — some with cotton candy. We are checking out the menu this morning.

6700 Lonetree Blvd in Rocklin

(916) 773-7465

https://www.pinkmartinirestaurant.com

Manly Minute: Foods That Make You Stink

You know that one guy at the office who eats an extra onion and garlic aioli burger every Friday. You don’t even need to have lunch with him to know what he ordered; you can smell his breath from across the conference room, and he still stinks like a line cook halfway through happy hour.

