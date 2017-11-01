Police Searching For Suspected Wine Thief Wearing Scarf And Flip-Flops

INCLINE VILLAGE (CBS13) — The search is on for a man who allegedly stole $15,000 of wine from an Incline Village supermarket.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office released images of a man who it says stole 55 bottles of wine.

The suspect in the surveillance video is a white male in khaki pants, a vest and a scarf to go with his short sleeve shirt wearing sandals. He stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Investigators say on Oct. 23, the suspect stole 55 bottles of wine, including an assortment of 27 bottles worth more than $150 each. The alleged theft happened at the Raley’s on Tahoe Boulevard.

This surveillance image shows him with some of the wine, and his vest zipped up, presumably because there was a slight nip in the air. It’s unclear if his feet were cold as well.

If you happen to run across this man seen wearing a scarf and flip-flops, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 328-3320.