Fire Destroys Car And Carport At Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a carport and a car in Sacramento.

The fire broke out around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday at a home on T Street near Alhambra Boulevard. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames had already engulfed the car and the carport, which is detached from the home.

“I heard a loud pop and he goes, ‘what is that?’, so I look out the window and I just saw glowing orange and I knew immediately it was a fire…and I called 911,” said neighbor Allison Belden.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby property.

No injuries were reported.