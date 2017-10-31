Daily List: 3 of the Most Haunted Places in California

It’s Halloween! Ready for a little happy haunting? There are thousands of reports every year of people who see ghosts and spirits — and some of the most haunted places in the country are right here in the Golden State.

Haunted House

She started with decorations and it quickly grew into a full-blown haunted house at her Elk Grove home. Now she is partnering with the Elk Grove Food Bank to donate non-perishable goods to them. We are seeing how she’s transformed her home into a haunted house.

With the Elk Grove Food Bank

5604 Claudied Way in Elk Grove

6-midnight

G. Willikers

We are having fun with board games! We’re stopping at G. Willikers to see some of the newest games, plus what are the top and most popular games?

https://www.stagenine.com/gwillikers/

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

Kid Power! For her 9th birthday, Karly Butler’s parents rented out a local skating rink and invited not only friends and family to celebrate, but all the 3rd graders at her school. In lieu of gifts, Karly requested guests instead make a donation to support the Bradshaw Animal Shelter!!! And, did they deliver!!! Karli collected $654, plus a box of toys and treats!

3839 Bradshaw Road

Sacramento

916-368-7387

http://www.bradshawshelter.net

Sevilla Magix FX

It’s Halloween on steroids! We’ve got costumed characters from Sevilla Magic FX!!

Website: http://www.sevillamagicfx.com

Facebook: facebook.com/sevillamagicfx

Instagram: @sevillamagicfx

Phone: 916-531-2269

DIY Hefty Spiderweb

http://www.hefty.com/handy-hints/articles/trash-bag-spider-web-decorations/

Freedom Motorcycle Hearse

You live life to the fullest, why not go out with a bang! A local veteran has taken the hearse to new heights! Imagine taking your “last ride” while being towed around by a motorcycle! Today we’ll meet the husband and wife team behind freedom motorcycle ride and take our Halloween antics to the streets of Sacramento!

Instagram@motorcyclehearse

Facebook: Freedom Motorcycle Hearse Co.

916-305-6737

Free Kid Yoga

Tuesdays At 11am

Davis Public Library

http://magickalchild.com

http://kidokidsyoga.com

Back Open After Wildfires

Santé Restaurant

Dinner Daily 6pm-9pm

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma

(707) 938-9000

Toll Free (Room Reservations only): (866) 540-4499

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

http://www.fairmont.com/sonoma/

Sante Restaurant

http://www.fairmont.com/sonoma/dining/sante-restaurant/

Candy Buyback

If your kid gets too much candy this Halloween, don’t throw it out. Turn it into money and prizes.

Rocklin Pediatric Dentistry

2221 Sunset Blvd. in Rocklin

Dr. Couch

6668 Lonetree Blvd. in Rocklin

Children’s Choice Pediatric Dental Care

1580 Howe Ave. – Sacramento

Children’s Choice Pediatric Dental Care

4150 Truxel Rd, Suite B – Natomas

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Halloween

Odds are, you think of Halloween as one of the best holidays of the year. If you really stop to think about Halloween and all the bizarre traditions that go along with this beloved holiday, however, you may start to actually wonder…where in the world did all these crazy traditions come from? Costumes, monsters, trick or treating, jack-o-lanterns…well, all this batty stuff had to start somewhere, right? Here are 10 things about Halloween that we’ll bet you didn’t know!

