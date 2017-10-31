Daily List: 3 of the Most Haunted Places in California
It’s Halloween! Ready for a little happy haunting? There are thousands of reports every year of people who see ghosts and spirits — and some of the most haunted places in the country are right here in the Golden State.
Haunted House
She started with decorations and it quickly grew into a full-blown haunted house at her Elk Grove home. Now she is partnering with the Elk Grove Food Bank to donate non-perishable goods to them. We are seeing how she’s transformed her home into a haunted house.
With the Elk Grove Food Bank
5604 Claudied Way in Elk Grove
6-midnight
G. Willikers
We are having fun with board games! We’re stopping at G. Willikers to see some of the newest games, plus what are the top and most popular games?
https://www.stagenine.com/gwillikers/
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
Kid Power! For her 9th birthday, Karly Butler’s parents rented out a local skating rink and invited not only friends and family to celebrate, but all the 3rd graders at her school. In lieu of gifts, Karly requested guests instead make a donation to support the Bradshaw Animal Shelter!!! And, did they deliver!!! Karli collected $654, plus a box of toys and treats!
3839 Bradshaw Road
Sacramento
916-368-7387
http://www.bradshawshelter.net
Sevilla Magix FX
It’s Halloween on steroids! We’ve got costumed characters from Sevilla Magic FX!!
Website: http://www.sevillamagicfx.com
Facebook: facebook.com/sevillamagicfx
Instagram: @sevillamagicfx
Phone: 916-531-2269
DIY Hefty Spiderweb
http://www.hefty.com/handy-hints/articles/trash-bag-spider-web-decorations/
Freedom Motorcycle Hearse
You live life to the fullest, why not go out with a bang! A local veteran has taken the hearse to new heights! Imagine taking your “last ride” while being towed around by a motorcycle! Today we’ll meet the husband and wife team behind freedom motorcycle ride and take our Halloween antics to the streets of Sacramento!
Instagram@motorcyclehearse
Facebook: Freedom Motorcycle Hearse Co.
916-305-6737
Free Kid Yoga
Tuesdays At 11am
Davis Public Library
http://magickalchild.com
http://kidokidsyoga.com
Back Open After Wildfires
Santé Restaurant
Dinner Daily 6pm-9pm
Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa
100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma
(707) 938-9000
Toll Free (Room Reservations only): (866) 540-4499
Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa
http://www.fairmont.com/sonoma/
Sante Restaurant
http://www.fairmont.com/sonoma/dining/sante-restaurant/
Candy Buyback
If your kid gets too much candy this Halloween, don’t throw it out. Turn it into money and prizes.
Rocklin Pediatric Dentistry
2221 Sunset Blvd. in Rocklin
Dr. Couch
6668 Lonetree Blvd. in Rocklin
Children’s Choice Pediatric Dental Care
1580 Howe Ave. – Sacramento
Children’s Choice Pediatric Dental Care
4150 Truxel Rd, Suite B – Natomas
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Halloween
Odds are, you think of Halloween as one of the best holidays of the year. If you really stop to think about Halloween and all the bizarre traditions that go along with this beloved holiday, however, you may start to actually wonder…where in the world did all these crazy traditions come from? Costumes, monsters, trick or treating, jack-o-lanterns…well, all this batty stuff had to start somewhere, right? Here are 10 things about Halloween that we’ll bet you didn’t know!
