Relief Fundraiser For Fire Victims

Sunrise MarketPlace, Sunrise Mall and 101.5 K-HITs will be hosting Seats & Feets: Undergarments, Socks, and Gift Card Drive for the Northern California Fire Victims. Help take care of the Seats & Feets of families that were affected by the Northern California wildfires by donating new undergarments and socks for men, women, teens, and children sizes small to 3XL.

Seats & Feets: Undergarments, Socks, and Gift Card Drive

Sunrise Mall

6041 Sunrise Mall, Citrus Heights

Saturday, October 28, 2017 (8 am-12 pm)

Yard Sale For Wildfire Victim Family

Brenda has adopted a family of a single mother and her 7-year-old daughter who lost everything in the October Wildfires. All proceeds from the sales of this garage sale will go to this family.

2629 Rogue Way, Roseville

Count Watts’ Spooktacular

Too much energy is wasted every year from electronics that are continuously plugged in. Even when these household items are off, many are using standby power when they are plugged into an outlet. These are called Voltage Vampires – silently wasting power and costing you money, even when they are off. An average household has 40 appliances that are Voltage Vampires. Roseville Electric Utility is committed to helping its customers save on energy costs by helping reduce energy use with a FREE family event.

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd in Mahany Regional Park in Roseville

Saturday, October 28th (10am-2pm)

FREE

8th Annual Panteón de Sacramento

The Latino Center of Art and Culture, presents the 8th Annual Panteón de Sacramento, a 48 hour, two-day program celebrating Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead on Saturday, October 28 – Sunday, October 29, 2017.

2020 J Street, Sacramento

Saturday, October 28th (11:00am-10:00pm)

Sunday, October 29th (8am-6pm)

Free, donations appreciated

Saturday October 28, 2017

11:30 am Kalpulli Miktlantekuhtli “open the Panteon”

2 pm Nuevo Amancer danza group

4 pm Mariachi Tonantzin La Familia

5 pm Folklorico group Las Palomas

6:30 pm Folkloric groups performances from Lacustre Michoacana de Ocampo and Nuevo Amancer, Banda Peligro

7pm- 9:30pm Banda Peligro

Sunday October 29, 2017

2 pm Victoria Studio Dance

3 pm Pasarela de Altares

4 pm Lacustre Michoacana de Ocampo

4:30 pm DiaPaSon with special guest, Patricio Hidalgo from Veracruz (Son Jarocho Group)

Trick-or-Tricking for Santa Rosa

It’s not something most of us think about, but “what do the kids do for Halloween if they entire neighborhood was destroyed in a fire?” Bayside Church is sending truckloads of volunteers and boxes of candy to Santa Rosa this Saturday morning to make sure the kids affected by the Santa Rosa fires. At 7:00am — dozens of volunteers will arrive at Bayside Church to load up bags and bags of candy to bring to Redwood Covenant church. Once there, they will put on a full-blown “Festi-Fall” complete with bounce houses, face painting and of course candy for the affected communities around Santa Rosa.

Bayside Church

8191 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville

Caring For Kids Run & Walk

The Caring For Kids Run/Walk is a 5K and 10K race plus a kids fun run, organized by xHope, Inc. xHope’s specific focus is to shine a light on community groups that focus on at-risk youth, foster care, and adoptive services within Elk Grove and the Greater Sacramento region. This event is designed to raise money and awareness for xHope and provide needed resources, programs, and support for children throughout the community.

Elliott Ranch Elementary School

10000 E Taron Dr., Elk Grove, CA 95757

Fun Run Start 8:30am

10K Start 9am

5K Run/Walk Start 9:15am

5K:

General $30

Day of $35

10K:

General $35

Day of $40

Kids Fun Run:

No shirt $10

Shirt included $15

Note: All registration fees are non-refundable and non-transferable. All 5K and 10K registrations include a shirt. To be guaranteed a shirt, you must register no later than October 10 at 11:59pm.

5th Annual Sacramento Women’s Expo

The Sacramento Women’s Expo Is A Community Event Focused On Motivating And Empowering Women Personally And Professionally. The Event Features A Shopping Expo With Products And Services, Personal & Business Educational Workshops, Activities, And Demonstrations.

Sacramento Convention Center

1400 J Street Sacramento

Saturday, October 28, 2017 (12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Hope For Hearing Halloween Run

This year’s run is a timed race! The 5K race will be timed with winners in each division. The 1K is a fun run and will not be timed. This will be a day of fun, fitness and family, all supporting children with hearing loss and families in need of mental health services.

William Land Park

3800 Landpark Drive, Sacramento

5K starts at 8am

1K starts at 9am

5K 8am

1K 9am

Late Registration 10/1-10/26:

1K (Age 0-11) $15

5K $38

Packet pickup and Door Registration:

1K (Age 0-11) $17

5K $45

Free Dance Day

Sample FIThop, Jazz Funk, Hip Hop, Aerial Silks, Contemporary, and Sassy Jazz dance classes at Sac Dance Lab. Classes will be instructed by some of Sacramento’s top choreographers, including members of the Sac Dance Lab Company. Bring appropriate footwear, water, and a friend!

Obra

215 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

Saturday, October 28th (9:30am-3:30pm)

FREE

Halloween Haunt

Since 1991, Halloween Haunt has offered a unique setting and safe alternative to Trick-or-Treating for families with young children. Set in Safetyville USA, the unique miniature city, the event features carnival games, a costume parade, safety demonstrations and activities, and of course, trick-or-treat stations! Families attending will enjoy a harvest maze, face-painting, family games, raffles, live entertainment, and more! Remember to wear your costume for the parade!

Safety Center (Safetyville USA)

3909 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, CA 95827

Admission $5

Celebrate Halloween with Baskin-Robbins

Empire’s Comics Vault

The newest Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok hits next week! Ben from Empire Comics joins us in the studio to share more on the origins of the comics, where it has been, what it is going on now…and the movie itself!

1120 Fulton Avenue, Suite K, Sacramento

Pita Pit

Sammy’s at Stones Gambling Hall

The Servant of Two Masters

The Servant of Two Masters takes traditional Italian Commedia dell’Arte stock characters and sets them on the Vaudeville Stage!

Sierra College

5000 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin

Friday, October 27, at 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 28, at 8:00 pm

Sunday, October 29, at 2:00 pm

Thursday, November 2, at 7:00pm, with the Director’s Discussion at 5:30 pm

Friday, November 3, at 8:00 pm

Saturday, November 4, at 8:00 pm

Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 pm

Go-Getter Girl, Millennial Career

Learn the skills you need to get hired!

The Go-Getter Girl

@SpeakerShinjini

http://www.shinjinidas.com

Jordan the Science Wizard

Jordan The Science Wizard is back!! You remember Jordan? He is the wackiest, coolest, scientist around? Today he’s in the studio to WOW us again with some amazing science experiments!

