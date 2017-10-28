Dishin’ With Tina: Newcastle Pizzeria

6696 Lonetree Blvd. #100

Roseville

916.899.6177

Building Winter Wonderland

Global Winter Wonderland is coming back to Sacramento for a fourth season with an exciting new theme – Celebrate Holidays Around The World!

http://www.globalwonderland.com/public/sacramento/index.cfm

Dionysus Dash Wine Run

Are you worthy to run with Dionysus the Greek God of Wine? More than 500 runners will be taking on a 5k run/walk through the beautiful vineyards of Mettler Family Vineyards. This event is for the novice and avid runners, wine tasters and Greek walkers…plus this event will have wine tasting, music, and awards.

Mettler Family Vineyards

7889 E Harney Ln., Lodi

Sunday, October 29 –

6:30am – Winery Gates Open

6:30am-7:30am – Race Day Packet Pickup

7:30am-8:00am – Music, Vendors, Warmup

8:15am – Race Time

Event page

FIRST Robotics Competition

Pleasant Grove High School

9531 Bond Road, Elk Grove

Sunday, October 29, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Trunk-or-Treat at the Automobile Museum

Join us at the Automobile Museum on the Sunday before Halloween for some mildly spooky family fun!

2200 Front Street

Sacramento

Sunday, October 29th (10am-2pm)

https://www.calautomuseum.org/event/trunk-treat-automobile-museum/

63-Year-Old Weight Lifter

One local man was recently recognized by BuzzFeed for his weightlifting. But he’s not your average weightlifter, it’s kicking butt at 63 years old!

Dallas Broussard

@coachdallas

Libier Reynolds

We are officially into the fall season! Our favorite lifestyle gal, Libier Reynolds, joins us in the Good Day studio to share some tips!

http://Libier.com

Halloween Fun With Kids

The ladies from Confetti Pineapple are back again to show us how you can make Halloween extra special for your kids.

The Confetti Pineapple

instagram: theconfettipineapple

http://facebook.com/theconfettipineapple