Daily List: How Many Jumping Jacks You Need to Do To Burn Off That Halloween Candy?

Halloween candy may be small, but it still contains calories. So how do you decide whether that little Snickers bar or Kit Kat is worth it? By measuring it in jumping jacks! On the Daily List this morning, see how many minutes of jumping jacks you need to do in order to work off particular Halloween candy.

Actor Miles Teller

We’re live with actor Miles Teller who stars in the new the film “Thank You For Your Service” opening nationwide this Friday, Oct. 7! Also joining Miles is Adam Schumann, the real-life soldier who Miles portrayed in the movie.

The Jeff and Geoff Team

The local realtors who dress up in ridiculously-colored suits (think “Dumb and Dumber”) and deliver pumpkins to deserving folks are back at it again this year! We’re live for morning their pumpkin drops!

http://www.jeffandgeoff.com/

Goalie Evan Newton

A goalie for Sacramento Republic FC is stopping by before he and the team fly out to Kansas City for their playoff match on Saturday!

http://www.sacrepublicfc.com

Anti-Bullying Body Language

Now that children and teens are back in the swing of things at school they are feeling the pressures of the heavy workloads and after-school activities. On top of all of this pressure, many suffer from lack of confidence, making friends, and bullies. Yana German is a body language expert with some great tips for students on how students can deal with all of these issues just by changing their body language.

Yana German Body Language Expert

http://www.YanaGerman.com

Pumpkin Carving

We’re covering the basics of pumpkin carving. A local expert dumbs it down for us. It’s Pumpkin Carving 101 and we’re going to help parents get the party started!

http://www.paulomachadopumpkins.com

Ghosts in the Theater

California Haunts Paranormal Investigations team is doing a ghost hunt at the Sacramento Theater Company. There are reportedly 6 ghosts haunting the place including “Pinky”, who is quite a prankster to actors there.

http://www.californiahaunts.org

‘Hot Bench’

Created by Judge Judy Scheindlin, “Hot Bench” returned for its fourth season last month! During the 2016-2017 season, “Hot Bench” was the #3 first-run program in daytime television delivering 3.2 million daily viewers.

Weekdays, 12 p.m. & 12:30 p.m.

On CW31

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!

Today we meet a little kitty who has a really adorable “cleaning” trait!! Just stick out your hand!



Name: Vanilla

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Adoption Fee : $45.00

Weight: 11 lbs.

Virtual Reality Dentist

A Roseville dentist prides himself on providing his patients the most cutting-edge technology not only for dental health but also for relaxation during procedures.

Nu Smile Center

1420 Blue Oaks Blvd. Suite 180

Roseville

http://www.wemakesacramentosmile.com/

Scale-Model Solar System

Students painted a mural of a scale model of the solar system on their playground. It’s hands-on science!

http://www.sanjuan.edu/Domain/19

Mommy Moment

Halloween is just a few days away – in today’s Mommy Moment fun and easy treat, craft and game for your kiddos before you head out trick or treating!

candy corn milkshakes

http://karaspartyideas.com/2013/09/candy-corn-milkshakes-for-halloween.html

witch hat ring toss

https://www.housewifeeclectic.com/2014/10/kids-halloween-witch-hat-ring-toss.html

halloween egg hunt

http://activitiesforkids.com/halloween-egg-hunt/



Harry Potter Halloween

Gryffindors, Slytherins, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, and muggles alike are invited to our Hogwarts-themed Halloween party! The El Dorado Hills Library is hosting a Costume Contest! Participants must register by 5:30 pm. Awards will be given for Scariest, Funniest, Best DIY, Best Duo/Group, and Best Character from Harry Potter.

5pm-6:30pm

Thursday, Oct 26th

El Dorado Hills Library

7455 Silva Valley Pkwy.

El Dorado Hills

Sacramento State U-nite!

After a three-year absence, Sac State is bringing back U-nite which is the showcase of their arts and letters faculty at the Crocker Art Museum.

Crocker Art Museum

216 O Street

Sacramento

Tonight, 5pm-9pm

Free Admission: Crocker members, Sacramento State students, faculty, and staff

General Admission Otherwise

http://www.csus.edu/al/u-nite/

Manly Minute: Negotiating At The Car Dealership

Follow these 12 simple steps, and you can get the best possible deal on your new vehicle. It takes courage and persistence, so don’t give up, but you can drive home in the new car of your dreams for a surprisingly reasonable price.

