Daily List: 5 Things You Should Never Flush Down the Toilet

You might think flushing something is better than adding to the landfill — but your average toilet is only meant to handle what comes out of your body and the bathroom tissue used to clean it! On the Daily List this morning, five things you should never flush down the toilet!

Creative Expressions Art Show

A group of formerly homeless men and women now living in a supportive housing program in North Highlands are staging a public show of more than 30 original works of art and poetry. We are checking out some of the art ahead of time and finding out how you can support this awesome cause.

Friday, October 27

1-3 pm

Mutual Housing at North Highlands 6010 34th St.

MOSAIC Children’s Museum

We are checking out the future home of Mosaic – a children’s museum in Woodland! this weekend they are turning the space into a not-so-scary haunted house for the kiddos!

539 Main Street

Woodland

MOSAIC Haunted House

October 28 @ 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

October 29 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

MOSAIC “Not-so-scary Haunted House” for Children on 10/28 from 3-6 pm and 10/29 from 4pm – 7pm.

Suggested donation for this “Not-so-scary Haunted House” is $5.00.

FIT CRAWL sweat local for a cause

October 28th

fit_crawl on Instagram

Flood Prep Week

Floods are the #1 natural disaster in the United States. As California enters Water Year 2018’s wet season, flooding becomes an ever-present peril. Wildfires increase flood risk by scarring the land and preventing absorption of rainwater. The runoff can turn into life-threatening mudflows. We’ll get the lowdown from DWR’s lead flood management planner who will address not only the coming rains but also how they’ll affect the burn zones after the recent wildfires.Flood Preparedness Week

California Dept. of Water Resources

Firefighters Flood Ice Rink

Personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department will be on-site with a firetruck to flood the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink as part of the annual construction process at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at St. Rose of Lima Park.

Sandwiches for Fire Relief

Show your support with a sandwich! Local Jersey Mike’s are banding together and donating 100% of sales all day today to North Bay Fire Relief, a charity that ensures that 100% of any and all donations go to those affected by these disasters.

Head on in between 10am-9pm at the following locations:

2912 Fulton Ave Sacramento 916-514-8704

624 Watt Ave Sacramento 916-514-8966

1600 Ethan Ave Suite 70 Sacramento 916-993-8048

2982 W Grant Line Rd Tracy 209-835-2885

The Car Czar

The Car Czar is back!

2 Locations!

2301 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento

916-481-5133

7433 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights

916-727-2927

Halloween Elixir

Tea Cozy just released a new elixir perfect for Halloween and the Kings!

Tea Cozy

1021 R Street, Sacramento

(916) 441-3546

Dishin’ with Tina: BarnBurner Cafe

4800 Granite Drive

Rocklin

916.259.1751

Sacramento Theater Company

The Sacramento Theater Company has a new play, “Kings Of America”, that starts November 1. We’re getting a preview of it and finding out what the play is about.

Kings Of America

November 1

Manly Minute: Complimenting a Woman

Complimenting a person you’re romantically interested in can sometimes be tricky business. You don’t want your compliments to ring hollow or come across as disingenuous – or as just another attempt to get in her pants. But, at the same time, leaving her starved of affection and affirmation is unlikely to be a smooth move, either.

Young Model

This 9-year-old is giving Naomi Campbell a run for her model walk money. Her runway walk makes you swear she’s a seasoned woman of new york fashion week!

https://www.facebook.com/celaiwest

IG: @celaiwest