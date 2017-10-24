Force In Training Day

Culinary professionals are helping local students get ready for their first job and their first paycheck!

Disney on Ice Presents: Dream Big

Nov 2-5

Golden 1 Center

Daily List: The 4 Photos You Need to Put in Your Online Dating Profile

Yesterday on the Daily List, Marianne had a list of the best words to put in your online dating profile. But some people won’t even read it if you don’t have a picture – so make it count!

Pumpkin Drop

The local realtors who dress up in ridiculously colored suits (think “dumb and dumber”) and deliver pumpkins to deserving folks are back at it again this year! We’re live for morning their pumpkin drops!!

The Ultimate Terror Scream Park

The Ultimate Terror Scream Park is opened until November 4th and they have several different haunts you can check out. One is pitch black and people are giving a flashlight to walk through. Forbes names them the best-haunted house on the west coast so we are seeing how it looks in the light…because let’s be honest, that’s what we can handle!

Ultimate Terror Scream Park

4909 Auburn Blvd.

Margaret O’Hair, Author, ‘Be You Tiful Love, Sofia’

She may only be 8-years-old but one local girl is already making waves! Today we’ll meet this published author who is serving as a spokesperson for down syndrome awareness month (October)! Sofia Sanchez just debuted her first kids’ book at her school!

Heart Gallery Gala & Silent Auction

The proceeds from the silent auction help create photographic portraits of foster children and youth waiting for forever families in the Sacramento region.



Saturday, 11/4, 6pm-9pm

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Sacramento

RSVP with Eventbrite Free Admission Ticket

October Is Physical Therapy Month

It is physical therapy month, so before you try to self-medicate with pills, you may want to try physical therapy. Rocklin Physical Therapy is offering free screenings for the next week to see if this may be something for you.

Rocklin Physical Therapy

2217 Sunset Blvd.

Rocklin

916-435-3500

Pumpkin Bowling & Launching

Forget the morning stretches and applesauce, a Modesto senior living facility is getting in the Halloween spirit with a little pumpkin launching!

Halloween Make-up

Make-up artist Gina Scheiber will create one of her creepily beautiful nightmares on our very own Kinsey Schofield. Gina will also give tips for people attempting to DIY their Halloween makeup.

Succulent Pumpkin Arrangements

Forget the flowers this holiday season and learn to design a drool-worthy table display using succulents and pumpkins. Andrea Loudon of Andrea’s plants will take us from start to finish as we preview a harvest setting succulent workshop happening at Purpose Boutique in Midtown.

Andrea’s Plants Succulent Workshop

PURPOSE boutique

1423 28th Street

Sacramento

oct 25, 7-8pm

La Petite Academy

The La Petite Academy was just recognized by former First Lady Michelle Obama for working with her Let’s Move child care goals. They have a gardening and nutrition program so we are seeing what the kids are working on this morning.

11378 Coloma Rd.

Gold River

(916) 638-5423

Manly Minute: The Grand Romantic Gesture

Women love the grand romantic gesture and while men love the effect their execution leaves plenty to be desired. John Cusack would be ashamed of you men. Now a group of women want to help men with pulling off the grand romantic gesture which can be applied to anything from a birthday to calling out sick from work. Here are four reasons and how to pull it off to great effect.

Law Office of Ashton & Price

8243 Greenback Ln.

Fair Oaks

916-786-7787

Jennifer Mikacich

Jennifer Mikacich is a writer, producer, and comedian. She’s showing us how to create the perfect mommy Halloween!

Scary Funny Halloween Comedy Night at The Limelight in Sacramento

Tuesday, October 24

Nutcracker In Oak Park

The Nutcracker in Oak Park is going into their 5th year of production, so they’re trying to step up their game with a new backdrop, but they only have a week left to pay for it.

