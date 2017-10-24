Force In Training Day
Culinary professionals are helping local students get ready for their first job and their first paycheck!
http://www.calrestfoundation.org/fit
Disney on Ice Presents: Dream Big
Nov 2-5
Golden 1 Center
http://www.disneyonice.com
Daily List: The 4 Photos You Need to Put in Your Online Dating Profile
Yesterday on the Daily List, Marianne had a list of the best words to put in your online dating profile. But some people won’t even read it if you don’t have a picture – so make it count!
Read more
Pumpkin Drop
The local realtors who dress up in ridiculously colored suits (think “dumb and dumber”) and deliver pumpkins to deserving folks are back at it again this year! We’re live for morning their pumpkin drops!!
http://www.jeffandgeoff.com/
The Ultimate Terror Scream Park
The Ultimate Terror Scream Park is opened until November 4th and they have several different haunts you can check out. One is pitch black and people are giving a flashlight to walk through. Forbes names them the best-haunted house on the west coast so we are seeing how it looks in the light…because let’s be honest, that’s what we can handle!
Ultimate Terror Scream Park
4909 Auburn Blvd.
https://screamparkcalifornia.com/
Margaret O’Hair, Author, ‘Be You Tiful Love, Sofia’
She may only be 8-years-old but one local girl is already making waves! Today we’ll meet this published author who is serving as a spokesperson for down syndrome awareness month (October)! Sofia Sanchez just debuted her first kids’ book at her school!
http://www.sofia-sanchez.com
Buy the book on Amazon.com
Heart Gallery Gala & Silent Auction
The proceeds from the silent auction help create photographic portraits of foster children and youth waiting for forever families in the Sacramento region.
Saturday, 11/4, 6pm-9pm
Shriners Hospitals for Children
Sacramento
RSVP with Eventbrite Free Admission Ticket
October Is Physical Therapy Month
It is physical therapy month, so before you try to self-medicate with pills, you may want to try physical therapy. Rocklin Physical Therapy is offering free screenings for the next week to see if this may be something for you.
Rocklin Physical Therapy
2217 Sunset Blvd.
Rocklin
916-435-3500
http://rocklinpt.com
Pumpkin Bowling & Launching
Forget the morning stretches and applesauce, a Modesto senior living facility is getting in the Halloween spirit with a little pumpkin launching!
http://www.dalecommons.com/events/
Halloween Make-up
Make-up artist Gina Scheiber will create one of her creepily beautiful nightmares on our very own Kinsey Schofield. Gina will also give tips for people attempting to DIY their Halloween makeup.
Book an Appointment
Instagram page
Succulent Pumpkin Arrangements
Forget the flowers this holiday season and learn to design a drool-worthy table display using succulents and pumpkins. Andrea Loudon of Andrea’s plants will take us from start to finish as we preview a harvest setting succulent workshop happening at Purpose Boutique in Midtown.
Andrea’s Plants Succulent Workshop
PURPOSE boutique
1423 28th Street
Sacramento
oct 25, 7-8pm
http://www.andreasplants.com
La Petite Academy
The La Petite Academy was just recognized by former First Lady Michelle Obama for working with her Let’s Move child care goals. They have a gardening and nutrition program so we are seeing what the kids are working on this morning.
11378 Coloma Rd.
Gold River
(916) 638-5423
http://www.lapetite.com
Manly Minute: The Grand Romantic Gesture
Women love the grand romantic gesture and while men love the effect their execution leaves plenty to be desired. John Cusack would be ashamed of you men. Now a group of women want to help men with pulling off the grand romantic gesture which can be applied to anything from a birthday to calling out sick from work. Here are four reasons and how to pull it off to great effect.
Read more
Law Office of Ashton & Price
8243 Greenback Ln.
Fair Oaks
916-786-7787
http://www.ashtonandprice.com/
Jennifer Mikacich
Jennifer Mikacich is a writer, producer, and comedian. She’s showing us how to create the perfect mommy Halloween!
Scary Funny Halloween Comedy Night at The Limelight in Sacramento
Tuesday, October 24
http://www.jennifermikacich.com
Nutcracker In Oak Park
The Nutcracker in Oak Park is going into their 5th year of production, so they’re trying to step up their game with a new backdrop, but they only have a week left to pay for it.
http://www.girlsselfesteemprogram.com