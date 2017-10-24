$5K Reward To Find Suspects In Killing Of Fairfield Pit Bull

FAIRFIELD (CBS) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for fatally beating a pit bull with a baseball bat last month in Fairfield, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, an animal legal advocacy group.

Just before noon on Sept. 28, in an alley behind a house just south of Ohio and Webster streets, a resident heard a loud thumping noise. When the resident went to investigate, he saw three men standing around a pit bull, which was chained to a fence.

Advocates with the Cotati-based legal defense fund said only the dog’s back legs were touching the ground and one of the men hit the dog in the head with a baseball bat.

The three men then realized they had been seen and left in a gold SUV. The resident immediately told police and neighbors drove the dog to the Solano County animal shelter in Fairfield.

The tan-colored pit bull, which was probably about 4 years old, had suffered more than one severe injury, including a fractured skull, and it later died at an emergency clinic.

